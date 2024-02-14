Why is today's Valentine's Day Google Doodle about the cyclical element?





Visit Google's homepage right now and you'll find the usual teddy bears, red roses, and love hearts.

Instead, you'll see two anthropomorphic cartoon boxes that pull towards each other.

That's because search engines have developed a chemical reaction regarding the theme of Valentines DayDoodle. Or, more specifically, periodic elements.

We don't need to explain why chemistry is relevant to February 14th, but few people think of chlorine or hydrogen on the day of love.

Still, this doodle consists of surprisingly informative games and is also very engaging. Who knew science could be this amazing?

The interactive service, which the site affectionately calls Chemistry CuPd, a play on the symbols Cu (copper) and Pd (palladium), begins with five questions to find out which element best suits your personality. Masu.

Doodle shows you which of the selected elements best fit your personality (Google)

The game then evolved into something like a family-friendly Tinder, encouraging you to swipe left or right on different elements to decide which one you want to connect with.

Each one has its own bio, so you can check compatibility with yours. Nitrogen, for example, is distinctly cold, gentle, collected, and never given a cold shoulder.

Once you make a selection, the merge begins and you are asked to physically draw the two selected elements together.

The resulting compounds are then presented, which also have their own profiles. So when you combine nitrogen and fluoride, you're left with nitrogen monofluoride, but the combination doesn't last forever, Google points out.

Who do you form a “bond” with? (Google)

They add that under the right conditions, NF forms and gives off a characteristic glow, but separates as soon as the excitement ends.

But if you thought the Doodle excitement ended there, you'd be wrong.

The game then prompts you to continue swiping to fill your 18-block table with new matches, revealing hidden pictures.

If you think this all sounds a little complicated, remember that finding love is complicated, too.

Happy V-day everyone!

