Metaboss Zuckerberg harshly criticizes rival Apple





Tom Gerken Technology Writer

Getty Images

Metaboss Mark Zuckerberg personally criticized rival Apple's new headset.

The Vision Pro made headlines when celebrities like Diplo and T-Pain wore it in public and it featured a “pass-through” feature that allowed them to see their surroundings while using it.

But in a video shot using the Meta Quest 3's unique passthrough, Zuckerberg insisted that his company's headset is “the best product.”

Apple has been contacted for comment.

Passthrough is a feature used in modern mixed reality headsets that allows you to see beyond the screen you wear on your head.

Utilizing cameras on the outside of the headset, users receive a live, high-definition video feed of their surroundings. This means you can walk or exercise while wearing the headset.

Meta has been working on the technology for the better part of a decade, and it's also found its way into rival products like Sony's PlayStation VR 2.

But it's clear that Vision Pro's praise over other existing technologies is a source of frustration for Zuckerberg.

“I think Quest is a better product,” he said.

“Many people seem to think that the Vision Pro is higher quality because it is made by Apple and costs $3,000 (2,400) more.

“But honestly, I was pretty surprised at how much better the Quest is at most of the things people use these headsets for this price difference.”

This comes after several people started posting on social media about returning Apple headsets, with product manager Parker Ortolani praising the device but saying, It's not worth the time off.”

“That's a big deal.”

Zuckerberg spent much of the video trying to emphasize why the Quest 3 is better. The reasons for this are many, including the ease of moving around without cables, the sociability, but most of all, the price difference is what I keep digging into.

“The Quest is so good and it's about seven times cheaper, so we expected it to be a better value for most people,” he said.

“We designed it to be much more comfortable and weigh 120 grams less, which makes a huge difference to your face.

“It's really helpful not having wires to get in the way when you move.”

He also said he believes the Quest 3 has a wider field of view and a brighter screen.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that Vision Pro had some advantages, particularly higher resolution, but was surprised by “how many trade-offs we had to make in other areas to achieve it.” ” he said.

He also praised Apple's headset's eye tracking, a feature not present on the Quest 3.

“Fanboys”

Zuckerberg concluded the video by talking about what mixed reality will look like in the future.

In a surprising move, he directly criticized “fanboys” in certain technology fields who “get angry every time someone dares to question whether Apple will be the leader.”

“But the reality is that every generation of computing has an open model and a closed model,” he said, referring to how Apple controls what can and cannot be installed on its devices.

“And while Apple's closed model won on mobile, that wasn't always the case. If you go back to the PC era, Microsoft's open model won.

“In this next generation, the meta is going to be an open model. I really hope the open model wins out again.”

