Google joins mission to map methane from space





Written by Zoe Kleinman Technology Editor

Getty Images

Tech giant Google is backing a satellite project scheduled to launch in March that will collect data on methane concentrations around the world.

The new satellite will orbit the Earth 300 miles, 15 times a day.

Scientists believe that methane gas is a major cause of global warming because it traps heat.

Agriculture and waste disposal produce large amounts of methane, but Google's project will focus on methane emissions from oil and gas plants.

Companies that extract oil and gas regularly burn or emit methane.

This new project is a collaboration between Google and the Environmental Defense Fund, a nonprofit global climate organization.

Data captured by the satellite will be processed by the tech giant's artificial intelligence tools and used to generate methane maps aimed at identifying methane leaks in oil and gas infrastructure around the world.

But the company said that even if it identifies a major breach, it does not specifically notify the companies that own the infrastructure responsible for it.

“Our job is to make information available,” he said, adding that governments and regulators have access to information and it is their role to force change.

There are no international regulations regarding the control of methane emissions. The EU has agreed to a series of proposals aimed at reducing leaks, including forcing oil and gas operators to repair them. In the coal sector, flaring will be banned in member states from 2025.

Google's maps published on Earth Engine are not real-time; the data is sent from satellites every few weeks.

In 2017, the European Space Agency launched a similar satellite instrument called Tropomi that charts the presence of trace gases such as methane in the atmosphere.

The mission had a minimum lifespan of seven years, so it could end this year.

Carbon Mapper, which uses Tropomi data, released a report in 2022 showing that the largest methane plumes were observed in Turkmenistan, Russia and the United States, but due to cloud cover, the data also included Canada and other areas. China was not included.

Google said it hopes its project will “bridge the gap between existing tools.”

Getty Images

Despite extensive tracking efforts, methane levels remain worryingly high.

NASA said levels of the gas have more than doubled in the past 200 years, with 60% of it produced by human activity.

Livestock, particularly cattle, contribute significantly to this proportion. Because of the way cows digest their food, cow burps and farts contain methane.

In 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a report stating that one cow can produce 154 to 264 pounds of methane gas each year. The report added that there are thought to be around 1.5 billion cattle raised for meat worldwide.

“Satellites are perfect for finding the really big, large-scale culprits of methane emissions,” said Peter Thorne, professor of physical geography at Maynooth University in Ireland.

But more diffuse sources of methane, such as those coming from agriculture, are more difficult to detect, he added.

