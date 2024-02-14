Google is unhappy with Apple, Microsoft wins in the European Union, and why





Google has criticized Apple for not adopting RCS, a modern cross-platform messaging standard that offers multiple features and security. The designation of Apple's service as a core platform service even necessitated a #GetTheMessage campaign aimed at lobbying iPhone makers to open up iMessage for Android users to European regulators. But Apple won and Google suffered a bitter blow when the European Union announced that its messaging service did not meet the criteria necessary to be designated as a gatekeeper.After considering stakeholder input and thoroughly evaluating all arguments, and after hearing the Digital Market Advisory Committee, the Committee determined that iMessage [and Microsofts Bing, Edge and Advertising] The EU said these do not qualify as gatekeeper services. This decision left Google a little frustrated. Excluding these popular services from his DMA rules means consumers and businesses will no longer have the wide range of choices that already exist on other, more open platforms, Google spokeswoman Emily Clark told his The Verge. told. Apple has already announced that it will open up messaging on its iPhone with support for the RCS standard, allowing better video calls with Android smartphones. However, that didn't mean the company would open his iMessage. According to the company, it plans to keep iMessage exclusively for Apple users. Google takes over iMessage Apple iMessage is similar to RCS, but doesn't support the cross-platform messaging that Google wants Apple to do so Android users can better enjoy the same encryption. – High-quality photos and videos exclusive to the Apple ecosystem during cross-platform messages. Google has criticized Apple for not opening up iMessage to non-iPhone users at various events, including Google I/O and past Pixel smartphone launch events. It also launched a #GetTheMessage campaign urging Apple to support interoperability. Google argued that iMessage acts as a key gateway between business users and their customers and should be regulated as a core service under the EU's upcoming new Digital Markets Act (DMA). This will take effect from March 7th.

