



US Department of Defense

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering held the first of several Interagency Field Experiment (JIFX) technology exhibitions from February 6 to 8 at Camp Roberts, California.

The event, a partnership between R&E's Office of Innovation and Modernization and the Naval Postgraduate School, aims to foster the defense innovation ecosystem by connecting Department of Defense and U.S. government officials with technology developers from industry and academia.

JIFX 24-2

Joint Interagency Field Experiment (JIFX) 24-2, held from February 6 to 8, 2024 at Camp Roberts' vast operational field training range, received feedback from government subject matter experts. A new industry solution was introduced for this purpose.

JIFX supports technology maturation and guides the transition through partnerships with the services, combatant commands, and other defense agencies to enable effective, affordable, and much-needed early-stage prototype technologies. This is part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' comprehensive efforts.

The event, held four times a year, gives innovators access to Camp Roberts' expansive training area for operational field testing, introducing new solutions, and gaining valuable feedback from government subject matter experts. I can. Each event is designed to identify, influence, and mature early prototype technologies into next-generation capabilities that support U.S. national security objectives.

“Collaboration with industry is key to the Department of Defense's ability to solve our biggest technological and security challenges,” said Heidi Hsu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. “Outdoor exhibitions like JIFX allow us to explore, develop and deploy capabilities worthy of our military.

JIFX 24-2

Joint Interagency Field Experiment (JIFX) 24-2, held from February 6 to 8, 2024 at Camp Roberts' vast operational field training range, received feedback from government subject matter experts. A new industry solution was introduced for this purpose.

JIFX 24-2 focused on multi-domain unmanned systems and their countermeasures. Multi-domain UxS includes autonomous vehicles that can move between physical environments, such as traveling in “boat mode” before taking off over the waves as an unmanned aircraft system. At the event, approximately 25 companies and non-traditional performers introduced new multi-domain UxS and how to combat it.

/Open to the public. This material from the original organization/author may be of a contemporary nature and has been edited for clarity, style, and length. Mirage.News does not take any institutional position or stance, and all views, positions, and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the authors. Read the full text here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.miragenews.com/joint-interagency-showcases-tech-innovation-1174034/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos