Mapping methane using AI, satellites, and algorithms





Our planet is getting hotter every year due to greenhouse gas pollution. In fact, 2023 was the hottest year on record, and the past decade was his hottest year since 1850. Mitigating this warming is essential to reducing the risk of wildfires, droughts, and other extreme environmental events, resulting in cleaner, healthier air. community. Today, we announced a partnership with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) that will combine our science and technology to reduce methane emissions. This is one of the most powerful short-term actions we can take to limit global warming.

About 30% of current global warming is caused by anthropogenic methane, and the main source of methane in the atmosphere comes from extracting fossil fuels like oil and gas from the earth. By powering methane detection algorithms with cloud computing and applying AI to satellite imagery to identify oil and gas infrastructure around the world, our goal is to help EDF quantify methane emissions and track their occurrence. The goal is to be able to trace it back to the source. This information will enable energy companies, researchers and the public sector to take steps to reduce emissions from oil and gas infrastructure more quickly and effectively.

How satellites can help discover methane from space

EDF's new satellite MethaneSAT maps, measures and tracks methane with unprecedented precision, providing a comprehensive view of methane emissions. MethaneSAT, launched in early March on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, will orbit the Earth 15 times a day at an altitude of more than 350 miles. We measure methane levels in the world's top oil and gas regions for periodic analysis. MethaneSAT is very sophisticated. It has the unique ability to monitor both large-emitting methane sources and small-scale sources over a wide area. To calculate the amount of methane emitted at a particular location and track those emissions over time, EDF collaborated with scientists at Harvard's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and its Center for Astrophysics, and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. In collaboration with local scientists, we developed an algorithm powered by Google Cloud. .

