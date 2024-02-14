Google uses AI and satellite imagery to monitor methane leaks





Although carbon dioxide gets a lot of attention when it comes to global warming, other factors are also at play. According to the International Energy Agency, methane is responsible for about 30% of the increase in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution. Approximately 40% of methane emissions from human activities come from the energy sector. Identifying and mitigating these emissions is said to be one of the most important actions we can take in the short term to combat climate change.

To this end, Google and the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) have once again teamed up to tackle this problem. The pair previously used sensors in Street View cars to map methane leaks in major cities. This time we are using a combination of satellite imagery and AI.

EDF and its partners will develop the satellite, which is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in early March. Although other satellite-based monitoring efforts exist, MethaneSAT will provide the most comprehensive picture yet of global methane emissions.

The satellite will orbit the Earth 15 times a day at an altitude of more than 350 miles and will focus on measuring methane levels in major oil and gas producing regions. It will be possible to image not only large emissions from a single source, but also smaller, more widespread sources of methane.

EDF and its partners have developed algorithms powered by Google Cloud to calculate emissions at specific locations and track them over time. Just as Google uses AI to detect sidewalks, road signs, and street names from satellite imagery for maps, it also uses AI to accurately identify oil and gas infrastructure such as storage containers and pump jacks. Artificial intelligence will also be used.

Combining methane maps with maps showing oil and gas infrastructure is expected to provide a clearer picture of where emissions are coming from. This should provide energy companies with actionable information to help stop leaks.

Insights from the project will be made publicly available on the satellite's website and Google Earth Engine later this year. “Making the MethaneSAT dataset available on Earth Engine, which has over 100,000 monthly active users, helps users detect trends and understand the correlation between human activities and environmental impacts. ,” said Yael Maguire, Google vice president and general manager of geographic development and sustainability. I wrote this in a blog post. Earth Engine users will be able to match methane data with other maps, such as maps showing forests, regional boundaries, and water. You will also be able to see your methane emissions over time.

