



The rise of ChatGPT and other GenAI platforms has caused significant disruption in the education sector. Although GenAI technology holds great promise for research and development, there are some concerns about students using her GenAI to complete projects and homework.

As several universities continue to grapple with these issues and explore new ways to limit AI, the University of Delaware (UD) is focused on enabling students to participate in the AI ​​revolution.

UD offers unique programs that help graduates land top financial technology jobs. This program is called the Financial Services Analytics (FSAN) (Ph.D.) program. Although the GenAI boom is recent, UD has been offering this program since 2014. As far as I know, there are no (other) programs like that in the PhD program. FSAN director Vintong Chen said this is the level.

According to an article published by UDaily, the university's official newspaper, FSAN is a university-run university with a large number of institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics, and the College of Engineering. This partnership provides students with access to first-class facilities and financial support, including tuition fees and competitive scholarships.

The program's curriculum provides students with a deep understanding of fundamental data science theories and models to create data-driven decision-making tools that can be applied to the financial services industry and other technology industries, the FSAN website states. It is stated that it is designed to.

The FSAN program is an essential interdisciplinary STEM designated program. Admitted students come from a variety of academic backgrounds, including computer science, statistics, mathematics, business, and engineering. Students learn how data is used in the financial services industry and related fields, gaining exposure to both theory and practical applications of technology.

Several studies highlight that AI skills shortage is one of the main obstacles to AI progress. However, students in the FSAN program graduate with a solid understanding of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large-scale language models (LLM). This means that FSAN graduates are better prepared for financial technology-related jobs compared to graduates from some other top universities that do not offer such programs. .

The program also offers internship opportunities, allowing students to gain real-world experience after graduation. UD's internship partners include JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, Amazon, HP, Sallie Mae, and LinkedIn.

“UD has been able to create the FSAN program by integrating finance, data mining, statistics, and other disciplines. It shows in the diversity of our students. Even though we come from different fields, , it's great that we can complement each other in different ways.'' – Leonardo de la Rosa Angarita, FSAN student.

The highly competitive FSAN program admits only a limited number of students each year. As GenAI moves further into the corporate world, the demand for AI skills will only continue to grow. Other top universities should follow the UD model and introduce programs that prepare graduates to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving workforce.

