



Vancouver, British Columbia – Cymax Group Technologies (Cymax Group), a leading platform for e-commerce technology and logistics services, celebrates its 20th anniversary today, joining a select group of technology companies with similarly distinguished tenure and unwavering pursuit of technology. We are now on par with the group of innovation.

Since its founding in 2004, Cymax Group has grown by leaps and bounds, achieving milestones only possible after 20 years of constant focus and transformation. In 2022, his Cymax Group's impact on the Canadian technology community was recognized as part of Communitech's Team True North, a ranking of high-performing technology companies on track to achieve $1 billion in annual revenue. It was commemorated as such.

Cymax Group's technology products, Channel Gate and Freight Club, continue to grow and evolve to support furniture vendors and retailers across the United States and Canada. The product's focus on simplifying the e-commerce experience was further highlighted by Freight Club's second consecutive ranking in Canada's Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 programs presented by Deloitte.

While many organizations are currently in the early stages of exploring the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and just beginning to apply it to their business, Cymax Group is several years ahead. AI is just one part of the company's vast technology stack.

“If artificial intelligence is a car, high-quality data is the fuel,” said Brad Kent, chief technology officer. “It takes years to find the right people, align organizations, and employ the most impactful algorithms to solve the problem at hand.” We are lucky to have already made those investments. ”

Generative AI (GenAI) is the latest technology making headlines, and Cymax Group was already early to capitalize on this opportunity through its test and learn model.

“If your business doesn’t have the means to experiment, you’ll quickly fail, adapt, and avoid risk. A culture of technology, innovation, and AI is a big part of what drives Cymax Group’s success. We have some of the best technology capabilities our customers have access to. We've been building and improving for 20 years, so we're confident in this,” Kent adds.

It's easy to forget that the leading e-commerce technology and logistics services platform that Cymax Group is known for today was once a simple website selling media furniture. To this day, new members of his team at Cymax Group can view his web archive, where they can explore the company's original site, a powerful representation of the evolution that 20 years have brought.

Cymax Group is celebrating its 20th anniversary and it is clear that this milestone is just the beginning.

“Our ability to adapt and evolve on behalf of our customers would not be possible without our team,” said Interim CEO Mike Hellenberg. “Their focus and drive will continue to propel us forward as we look to the next 20 years and the many opportunities it brings.”

About Cymax Group Technology

Cymax Group Technologies is a leading e-commerce technology and logistics services platform. Cymax Group leverages award-winning technology and cutting-edge AI capabilities to partner with furniture vendors and retailers to simplify the complexities of e-commerce. His two products for the company, Channel Gate and Freight Club, enable efficiency and growth in a competitive market. Its marketplaces, Homesquare and Cymax Business, provide consumers with quality products from big brands while providing additional revenue opportunities for vendors. Visit www.cymaxgroup.com.

This press release was submitted by Furniture Today in its original, unedited form and appears here.

