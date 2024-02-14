Scientists are growing a 'meat-like' rice hybrid food to boost protein





By Michelle Roberts Digital Health Editor

Yonsei University rice plants are seeded with animal muscle and fat cells

Scientists have developed a new type of hybrid food – 'meaty' rice – that they say has the potential to provide an affordable and environmentally friendly source of protein.

The porous grain is filled with lab-grown cow muscle and fat cells.

First, the rice was coated with fish gelatin to help the beef cells colonize, and the grains were left in Petri dishes to grow for up to 11 days.

Researchers say this food could serve as “famine relief, military food, and even space food” in the future.

It remains to be seen whether consumers will accept it if it comes to market.

Hybrid rice is obviously a little harder and more brittle than regular rice, but it contains more protein, Matter Journal reports.

According to a team from South Korea's Yonsei University, it has 8% more protein and 7% more fat.

It also has a lower carbon footprint compared to regular beef, as the production method does not require as many animals to be raised and fed.

Hybrid rice is estimated to emit less than 6.27 kg (13.8 lb) of carbon dioxide for every 100 g (3.5 oz) of protein produced, while beef production emits eight times that amount at 49.89 kg.

Researcher Park So-hyun said, “We usually get the protein we need from livestock, but livestock production consumes large amounts of resources and water and emits large amounts of greenhouse gases.

“Imagine getting all the nutrients you need from cell-cultured protein rice.

Yonsei University

“Rice already has a high nutrient level, but by adding livestock cells we can increase it even further.”

She said, “We never expected rice cells to grow so well. Now we see a world of potential in this grain-based hybrid food.”

“People need convincing.”

Rice provides a scaffolding and structure for meat cells to grow, and also appears to nourish them.

The research team is not the first to study meat products grown or cultured in a lab.

Since the first lab-grown burger was unveiled in London in 2013, dozens of companies around the world have joined the race to bring affordable cultured meat to market.

Singapore recently began selling the world's first cultured chicken products to customers.

Meanwhile, Italy has backed a bill to ban lab-grown meat to protect the country's culinary traditions.

Critics point out that lab-grown meat contains no synthetics and is made by growing natural cells.

Professor Neil Ward, an agri-food and climate expert at the University of East Anglia, said this kind of research holds promise for the development of healthier, climate-friendly diets in the future, but some people are not convinced. said it was necessary.

He said: “While the data on cost and climate impact looks very positive, the key test is on the public's appetite for this type of lab-developed food.”

“The greatest potential for lab-based meat alternatives in general is probably in replacing processed meat rather than prime cuts.”

Bridget Benerum, from the British Nutrition Foundation, said: “Developing diets that support the health of both people and the planet is a huge challenge. This research provides an innovative new approach that could contribute to the solution. It shows,” he said.

However, she added: “The results of this study indicate a relatively small increase in protein content in rice, which is not a high-protein food. Therefore, the use of this technology as an alternative source of protein to traditional animal products is not appropriate.” “will require further research,” he added. .

