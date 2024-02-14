ReOrbit is leading the Internet of Things in space with software-centric satellites





When you think of space technology, you probably think of rockets and satellites built with the latest innovations. They will one day be narrowed down to ground-based use cases.

When Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO and founder of ReOrbit, wanted to translate his career researching new solar materials into space exploration into the commercial world, he found something different.

He realized that while academia produced the necessary research and development, it did not prepare him for sales and relationship building in space technology. So he took a job in sales for a satellite company.

During this time, he witnessed a huge disconnect between space technology in academia and the commercial world.

“Commercial technology is 70 years behind,” he says. The first artificial satellite, Sputnik, was launched 67 years before him, and much of what is currently on offer has not changed much. “They use the same architecture.”

“Technology like computers, cell phones, and cars started out as big hardware-oriented products. And if you compare that to Tesla today, those influences aren't just about the car's hardware, they're about the intelligence of the software. You can see that it is due to.

“The only industry in the last 70 years that hasn't evolved along these lines is the space industry. This sector generally operates on the principle of not changing what works.”

When you say you're building a satellite, the first thing people ask is, “What's the hardware?”

You will never be asked what software you have because there is no standard software in the space industry. Software may also be custom built for specific missions.

Eventually, you'll reach a tipping point where customization becomes impossible. And either we're limiting the amount of penetration of the space industry into our daily lives, or things are becoming so expensive that it's unsustainable. ”

Software-first approach

Svanam saw an opportunity to build a software-centric SpaceTech system architecture.

Traditional hardware-first approaches significantly impact the overall design and software protocols, tying software to specific hardware, increasing costs and leading to vendor lock-in.

In contrast, a software-first approach eliminates dependence on a specific hardware supply chain.

In response, Svanam founded ReOrbit, a leading provider of software-enabled satellites based in Helsinki.

The company enables real-time data flow in space and provides flight software, satellite platforms, and complete systems to Earth observation and satellite communications operators.

ReOrbit's flexible, software-first architecture allows the satellite to adapt to a variety of missions and support any payload with strong flight capabilities, all while keeping costs and time to orbit low.

As Suvanam points out, this plug-and-play approach to software has significant benefits.

“Using this approach, you can start writing applications on top of software code without worrying about what the underlying hardware is.

Once your hardware has evolved to the point where it can support these types of applications, you can simply start connecting slowly as the hardware demands.

So by always having an architecture that relies primarily on software, you can make the architecture the core of your innovation, rather than the other way around, relying on hardware.

This will push the space technology industry into unprecedented territory. ”

Distributed computing shapes the image of the cosmic Internet of Things: ReOrbit.

Another area where space technology (and ReOrbit) is taking cues from Earth is the rise of distributed computing. In distributed computing, distributed components are located on different computers connected to a network and communicate and coordinate their operations by passing messages to each other.

Currently, more than 8,000 satellites orbit the Earth. However, most communicate using point-to-point encrypted links from space to the ground.

This poses significant drawbacks in terms of computing power and efficiency.

ReOrbit is building satellites that can connect in space and share resources in space. This interoperability improves scalability, resource efficiency, and

“So you have satellites that are effectively flying routers that can connect to multiple sources and devices.”

This is part of a larger trend called Space Internet of Things (Space-IoT), in which networked satellites address challenges such as global coverage and scalability in IoT deployments on Earth.

Satellites embedded with IoT sensors can process and analyze data on the edge, increasing efficiency and speeding data transfer back to Earth for mission-critical services such as military operations and emergency services. .

Svanam acknowledged that it's something the company has been discussing since its founding in 2019.

“At the time, people thought we were crazy. Now companies like SpaceX and Amazon are moving in this direction.”

Imagining what this could mean for the future, Svanam said:

“There are going to be more applications on the ground than we can even imagine today. If all those thousands of satellites are connected and can share all this data with a standard platform, it opens up a huge box of applications. In that sense, this will be the next frontier of space.”

ReOrbit has been profitable since its inception. It works with some of the most prominent organizations in the fields of security, satellite communications, and earth observation. Business Finland, the European Space Agency and the European Commission support the technology.

Lead image: ReOrbit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.eu/2024/02/14/reorbit-is-leading-the-space-internet-of-things-with-software-centric-satellites/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos