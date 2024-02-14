Galaxy S24 software update expected to fix display and camera issues





An upcoming software update for the Galaxy S24 lineup will add display configuration options, along with upgrades to various camera features such as zoom, portrait, and night photography mode, Samsung announced on Wednesday. The update comes after various complaints about the Galaxy S24's display and camera surfaced online.

This article is part of CNET's Samsung Event, a collection of news, tips, and advice about Samsung's most popular products.

The update will roll out to the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra on February 22, and will allow users to adjust the display's brightness level using a slider under Display Settings. This addition is especially important considering that users have been complaining on Samsung's user forums and on his Reddit that the current Vivid settings look too washed out. User X, who goes by the alias Ice Universe and frequently leaks his upcoming Samsung products, recently reported that the tech giant is working on a fix for this.

Samsung has also made changes to camera shooting styles such as zoom, night mode, and portrait mode, as well as video recording with the rear camera system. The company hasn't said what these updates will entail, but they follow complaints online about the S24 Ultra's zoom capabilities. X user SMA Sithick, for example, posted about issues switching from 1x zoom to 5x zoom on his Galaxy S24 Ultra, and also said portraits were “grainy.”

Samsung didn't specifically name these complaints, but said in a blog post that the changes were “based on your feedback.” CNET's Galaxy S24 review in his unit did not experience the above issues.

In addition to camera and display updates, the new software should also improve language recognition and accuracy, Samsung officials said. This is important because among the Galaxy S24's headline new features is a new language translation tool as part of Galaxy AI.

Samsung isn't the only big tech company to face complaints over its big smartphone launches. Apple released a software update in October after some users reported overheating issues with their iPhone 15 Pro. Google also updated the Pixel 8 Pro after CNET's Andrew Lanxon and Stephen Shankland noticed the camera issue.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are made of aluminum and look great See all photos

