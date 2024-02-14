A new test could predict how heart attack patients will respond to mechanical pumps.Massachusetts Institute of Technology News





Approximately 50,000 people in the United States experience a life-threatening condition called cardiogenic shock each year. This cardiogenic shock is usually caused by a severe heart attack, when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to the body.

Many of these patients end up receiving temporary help from a mechanical pump to help the heart pump blood until the heart recovers enough to function independently. However, in nearly half of these patients, the extra support causes an imbalance between the left and right ventricles that can pose a risk to the patient.

In a new study, MIT researchers discovered why that imbalance occurs and identified factors that make it more likely. They also developed a test that doctors can use to determine whether this dysfunction occurs in a particular patient. This could give doctors more confidence when deciding whether to use these pumps, known as ventricular assist devices (VADs).

As we gain a better mechanistic understanding of how these technologies interact with our innate physiology, we can improve the utility of the devices. And more algorithms and metric-based guidance will make it easier for clinicians to use. This should improve outcomes for these patients and increase the use of these devices more widely, said Kimberly Lamberty, an MIT graduate student and lead author of the study.

Elazar Edelman, the Edward J. Poitras Professor of Medical Engineering and Science and director of the Institute of Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the senior author of the paper, which was published today in Science Translational Medicine. ” will be published. Stephen Keller, assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, is also an author on the paper.

Dr. Edelman said the beauty of this study is that it uses pathophysiological insights and advanced computational analysis to provide easy-to-understand guidelines for clinicians on how to address the proliferation of these valuable mechanical devices. It states that this is true. We are increasingly using these devices in our sickest patients and now have better strategies on how to optimize their usefulness.

imbalance of mind

To treat patients experiencing cardiogenic shock, a percutaneous VAD is inserted through an artery past the aortic valve to help pump blood out of the left ventricle. The left ventricle pumps blood to most organs in the body, and the right ventricle pumps blood to the lungs.

In most cases, the device can be removed after a week or so, once the heart is able to pump on its own. While effective for many patients, in some people this device can disrupt the coordination and balance between the right and left ventricles, which contract and relax in sync. Studies have shown that this disorder occurs in up to 43% of patients receiving VAD.

Because the left and right ventricles are highly interconnected, devices that interfere with blood flow in the system can manifest or precipitate right heart failure in many patients. Berti says. Although it is well known throughout the industry that this is a concern, the mechanisms that cause it are unknown and there are limited indicators to predict which patients will experience it.

In this study, the researchers wanted to understand why such failures occur and come up with ways to help doctors predict whether such failures will occur in a particular patient. If doctors know that the right side of her heart also needs support, she can implant another VAD to assist her right ventricle.

What we were trying to do in this study was to anticipate problems early in the patient's journey so that we could take action before they reach extreme failure states, Lamberti says. .

To do so, the researchers studied the device in an animal model of heart failure. A VAD was implanted in each animal's left ventricle, and the researchers analyzed several different indicators of heart function as they increased or decreased the device's pump speed.

The researchers believe that the most important factor in how the right ventricle responds to VAD implantation is that the pulmonary vasculature, the network of blood vessels that carries blood between the heart and lungs, is affected by the increased blood volume and flow caused by the VAD. I've discovered that it's all about how well you adapt to change.

The system can best handle that extra flow if it can adjust its resistance (the slowing down of steady blood flow through the blood vessels) and compliance (the slowing down of large pulses of blood volume into the blood vessels).

We found that in the healthy state, compliance and resistance can change fairly rapidly to accommodate changes in volume caused by the device. But as the disease progresses, Lamberti says, that ability to adapt diminishes.

dynamic test

The researchers also showed that measuring this pulmonary vascular compliance and its adaptability may provide a way to predict how patients will respond to left ventricular support. Using a dataset of eight patients who underwent left-sided VADs, the researchers found that their measurements correlated with the status of the right heart, thus reflecting how well the patients adapted to the device. The researchers predicted that the results of animal studies would be more likely to occur.

To perform this test, doctors must implant the device as usual and speed it up while measuring the compliance of the pulmonary vasculature. The researchers determined a metric that could assess this compliance using only the VAD itself and the pulmonary artery catheter commonly implanted in these patients.

Lamberti says he developed this method to dynamically test the system while simultaneously maintaining cardiac support. Once the device is started, this rapid test is performed and can inform the clinician if the patient requires right heart support.

The researchers are now extending these findings with additional animal studies and will continue collaborating with manufacturers of these devices in the future to assess whether this test provides valuable information for physicians. I would like to conduct clinical research on this topic.

Currently, few metrics are used to predict device resistance. Equipment selection and decision-making are mostly based on the empirical evidence of physicians at each institution. It is hoped that understanding this will allow physicians to determine which patients will not tolerate device support and provide guidance on the best treatment method for each patient based on right heart status. , says Lamberti.

This study was funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. National Institute of General Medical Sciences; and Abiomed.

