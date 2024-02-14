Cineverse partners with Google Cloud to launch conversational AI-powered search and discovery tools for film and TV content





cineSearch service powers content discovery through an extensive catalog of enriched metadata, powering next-generation recommendation systems with unified search across all streaming platforms

LOS ANGELES , Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced the upcoming launch of cineSearch. The goal of cineSearch, an innovative AI-powered movie search platform, is to revolutionize the search and discovery (SAND) experience and answer viewers' most pressing questions: “What do I want to see?”

A public beta of cineSearch will be available within the Cineverse streaming platform in spring 2024 (users can join the public beta waitlist starting today at www.cinesearch.com). In the near future, we will partner with OEM and third-party streaming platform partners to make it more widely available.

The cineSearch service was developed by Cineverse using Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search. The underlying core cineSearch technology was built as an adaptive layer on top of the PaLM 2 Large-Scale Language Model (LLM) with the goal of creating chatbots specifically tailored for feature film and television entertainment. Through the use of PaLM 2 and Google Cloud's gen AI infrastructure, cineSearch promises an innovative conversational experience for those seeking advice on what movies to watch.

As part of this new service, Cineverse will introduce a new “artificial intelligence-based video advisor” known simply as “Ava.”

The launch of Cineverse's AI-powered search capabilities includes the first proprietary search feature specifically tailored to a wide range of metadata, both standard metadata and computer vision-based enhanced contextual metadata (such as weather and settings). AI models specific to the film industry will be utilized. Over 100,000 Hollywood movies and TV shows. cineSearch offers a single unified search engine that supports dozens of search dimensions, including movie theme, tone, mood, setting, music score, plot, microgenre, and many other features available across all streaming services. To do.

The cineSearch service also uses scene-specific metadata and the viewer's previous viewing history, location, current date, local weather conditions, and other factors to determine the ideal titles to recommend. Viewers can search across numerous features at the film and scene level, making the process of finding the perfect movie more intuitive, simple, and fun. Additionally, if a particular movie is not available within Cineverse's extensive catalog, Ava will recommend movies that are available elsewhere and provide direct links to access movies available on other streaming services. Create a seamless movie discovery experience.

“Effective search and discovery is the most pressing issue for users of today's streaming services,” said Tony Huidor, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Cineverse. “We first developed cineSearch as an answer to our own problems. Using Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, we are now able to scale this functionality far beyond our initial expectations. We feel this is a great example of leveraging the power of AI to solve a problem, not only create a better user experience, but also help fans discover great movies they wouldn't have found otherwise. It also helps.”

“Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally transform the media industry, driving a new era of cloud-enabled capabilities that will significantly improve the consumer experience,” said Google Cloud's Global Manager, Strategic Consumer Industries. says Anil Jain, Director of Ging. “By leveraging Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI capabilities, cineSearch is able to further personalize and streamline the user experience, greatly improving the way viewers discover new content and providing more information about movies and TV shows. It's easy to get relevant recommendations.”

Cineverse stands as a pioneer in the film industry by applying AI technology to market-first enhanced search capabilities that enable users to search across multiple dimensions not available on other platforms. This unprecedented service also proves the potential of AI to advance the entertainment industry by bringing attention to content that fans might not otherwise discover.

About Cineverse

Cineverse's advanced proprietary technology delivers over 70,000 premium movies, series and podcasts to over 150 million unique viewers each month. From providing complete streaming solutions to the world's most recognizable brands to delivering superior service to our unique network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is driving the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

Source Cineverse Corp.

