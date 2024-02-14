Mark Zuckerberg says Quest 3 is better after trying Apple Vision Pro





Mark Zuckerberg thinks Meta's VR products are great

There's a lot of competition and buzz around virtual reality headsets these days. With Facebook owner Meta and Apple both announcing major new systems, the big question is which one will consumers gravitate towards and which one is actually better?

It's no surprise that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg believes Meta Quest 3 is the destination. In a reel he recorded with the Quest 3 and posted on his Instagram, he said that he tested the Apple Vision Pro to compare his two systems, and that he thought the VR headset was the better choice. I explained why I believe there is.

Why Zuckerberg says Metaquest is better

“Not only do I think Quest is a better value, I think Quest is a better product,” Zuckerberg said. “Different companies have made different design decisions for their headsets, and each has different strengths. But overall, Quest is better for most of the purposes people use mixed reality for. I am.”

One big advantage, he said, is that the Quest 3 weighs about 4 1/4 ounces less than the Vision Pro, making it easier to wear while gaming, exercising, and more. Zuckerberg criticized Apple for sacrificing comfort and ergonomics to include higher resolution screens within its devices.

Zuckerberg talks tracking, content and pricing

Zuckerberg also said that the Quest 3's physical hand controllers and hand tracking for input are better, but said he's a fan of VR headsets with eye tracking. It was teased that perhaps they will be introduced in the Quest and later models of the Quest as well. Professional.

And while he acknowledged that Apple's Vision Pro is a better entertainment device, he said Quest has a better “immersive” content library than Apple, which is definitely true so far. .

Oh, and there's also the fact that the Quest 3 is “about one-seventh cheaper.”

best VR headsets

metaquest pro

BestReviews testers agree with Zuckerberg. Quest Vision Pro is the best of the best. It's powerful, has a high-quality screen, and great storage, making it perfect for gamers, creators, and other users. Just don't get too excited about the Metaverse, which didn't live up to anyone's expectations.

meta quest 2

Our testers found Meta Quest 2 to be the best value for money, with adjustable 3D audio, easy setup, and a huge library of over 350 games, media players, fitness apps, and more. did. This headset is intuitive and easy to use, even for beginners.

apple vision pro

Apple Vision Pro is new to the market, but it has some great features. Our editors love how virtual meets real, allowing you to use apps in the space around you without restricting your view of the real world. However, the battery only lasts a few hours, requiring the use of an additional tether pack, which limits comfort and movement.

Meta Quest 3 Groundbreaking Mixed Reality System

According to BestReviews testers, the Quest 3 is an affordable mid-priced option with amazing picture quality and unfettered performance. 4K+ resolution provides sharp images and a huge content library.

PlayStation VR2 headset

This headset is perfect if you have a Playstation 5 and are looking for a more immersive experience. It offers a wide field of view and crisp graphics, and even tracks your eye movements and emotions to truly immerse you in the game. The downside is that it only works if you have a Playstation 5, so it's expensive to set up.

Prices listed reflect the date and time of publication and are subject to change.

