Metas Zuckerberg fires at Apple Vision Pro, says Quest is 'a better product'





META's Mark Zuckerberg got his hands on Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro and, unsurprisingly, wasn't too impressed. In an Instagram Reel posted Tuesday night, the social media CEO said he compared Apple's headset to Metas' Quest 3 and concluded that Quest is the better product.

Zuckerberg's post, primarily taken using the Quest 3, comes as Apple's Vision Pro approaches its second week of availability. The $3,499 spatial computer quickly went viral, with videos and photos of people using it flying around on social media.

Zuckerberg has poured billions into Metas' efforts to bring VR/AR headsets mainstream and accelerate his vision for the Metaverse, a series of interconnected online worlds, but the Vision Pro launch He seems irritated by all the hype leading up to it.

In his review of the Vision Pro, Zuckerberg cited several differences between the devices, particularly the price difference. Apple's Vision Pro costs far more than your average consumer electronics product. The Quest 3 costs $499, which isn't cheap by any means, but it's closer to what you'd spend on a modern game console or laptop than something from Apple.

The Apple Vision Pro headset is on display in the Apple campus showroom after being unveiled in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023. (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Zuckerberg also noted that the Vision Pro requires a wired external battery pack, and said the Quest is more comfortable, has a wider field of view, and has a brighter display.

I was surprised at how many trade-offs there were. [Apple] Zuckerberg said it needs to match the quality of the device. I was pretty surprised at how much better the Quest is for most of the things people use these headsets for.

Zuckerberg also talked about the broader ecosystem that powers the headset, drawing comparisons between Apple's closed operating system and Metas' more open approach, saying he'd like to see the open approach win. Ta.

In fact, I've used both the Quest 3 and the Vision Pro and found the Vision Pro to be easier to use and much more comfortable. The display also stands out, offering impressive clarity compared to the Quest 3.

It makes sense for Zuckerberg to promote his own products. But criticizing Apple's Vision Pro is unusual among technology CEOs.

I think one of the reasons why anyone does what he does is to maintain that hype and maintain that momentum, because this market definitely needs it, Gartner's Director and Analyst Tuong Nguyen explained. It can keep people interested. What better way to get people interested than by firing shots?

Nguyen said Zuckerberg's battle with Apple means more competition, which should ultimately benefit consumers, which is a good thing.

It's also important to keep in mind that Apple may address Zuckerberg's criticisms with the next version of Vision Pro, IDC research director Ramon Lamas explained.

He said, let's come back in a year, let's come back in two years, and see how the story changes.

This isn't the first time Zuckerberg and Apple have clashed. After all, this isn't the first time a CEO has used social platforms to hook up with another big tech executive. You may recall that the billionaire was scheduled to face Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the X owner challenged Zuckerberg to a mixed martial arts match in 2023.

But his disdain for Apple runs deeper than playground antics.

Apple released its App Tracking Transparency feature in 2021, giving Metas a crack at its advertising business. This software update now allows iPhone users to prevent apps from tracking their movements on the web and other apps, cutting off a critical portion of the Metas data stream. Contributes to strengthening advertising sales.

Meta also criticizes Apple for its so-called walled garden-style operating system, which gives the iPhone maker ultimate control over what kinds of apps and software users can install on their devices.

Regardless of what Zuckerberg thinks about the Apple Vision Pro, however, the headset wars will ultimately come down to device sales. And if the Vision Pro can beat the Quest 3 there, the CEO's opinion won't matter as much.

Daniel Howley is Yahoo Finance's technology editor. He has been covering the technology industry since his 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHowley.

