Google AdSense moves to eCPM payment model





Google is moving AdSense to an eCPM payment model for publishers.

Last November, Google announced updates to its AdSense revenue sharing structure to modernize the way publishers earn money from the content on their websites.

Ginny Marvin, head of Google Ads, confirmed the move to eCPM payments for AdSense partners.

Hello. Yes, this change has been rolled out and partners can now receive payments in their eCPM. Click here for details: https://t.co/21ZHrMt1LB

— AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 12, 2024

Learn more about the latest revenue shares

Previously, publishers consistently received 68% of ad revenue. Currently, revenue sharing is split into separate rates for the buy-side (advertisers) and sell-side (publishers).

Google details this new structure:

“When ads are displayed with AdSense for content, publishers receive 80% of the revenue after the advertiser platform receives the fee, whether on Google's buy-side platform or a third-party platform.”

Google's example shows that when Google Ads buys display ads with AdSense, it retains an average of 15% of the advertiser's spend. Despite these changes, Google said it expects overall revenue for publishers to remain at about 68%.

The model is different when third-party platforms buy AdSense display ads. In such case, the publisher will receive her 80% share excluding third party fees. Google says it lacks control or visibility over these third-party fees.

The example below shows how every dollar from an advertiser translates to 68 cents for a publisher, considering both buy-side and sell-side fees.

Screenshot: blog.google/products/adsense/EVOLUTIONING-how-publishers-monetize-with-adsense/, February 4, 2020. Moving to pay per impression

Google is moving AdSense to a pay-per-impression model to align with industry standards for display advertising. This will make it easier for publishers to compare revenue across Google's products and third-party platforms.

According to Google, this payment model update will not affect the amount or type of ads that publishers can display as long as they comply with existing AdSense policies and the Better Ads Standards. These standards prevent intrusive ads such as pop-ups and screen-hogging ads.

Key points for publishers

Publishers who rely on AdSense for a portion of their revenue may be considering the impact of these changes.

Here are some considerations.

understand the meaning

The eCPM (effective cost per 1,000 impressions) payment model is different from the previously dominant cost-per-click (CPC) model.

With eCPM, a publisher's revenue is based on impressions rather than clicks.

Publishers need to understand how this new model works. This can impact revenue, especially for publishers who create content aimed at higher engagement than traffic volume.

Adapt your content and SEO strategy

Google says most publishers' revenue will likely remain the same after the transition to eCPM bidding.

However, the effects vary from person to person. A publisher may need to adjust content and his SEO strategy to maximize revenue within the new eCPM model.

Possible strategies include increasing the amount of website traffic, improving user engagement metrics, and extending session duration to deliver more ad impressions.

Compliance with advertising standards

The move to an impression-based model increases the need for publishers to follow AdSense policies and Better Ads Standards.

Publishers need to avoid confusing ads and continue to provide users with a positive ad experience. This is very important to maintain ad revenue and stay in good standing with the AdSense program.

In summary

Google's AdSense updates aim to simplify the monetization process and bring transparency, but it's up to publishers to leverage these changes to their advantage.

By staying informed, monitoring performance, and adapting strategies, publishers can continue to grow.

FAQ What does it mean for Google to move AdSense to an eCPM payment model for publishers? How will the revenue share update affect AdSense publishers? With the updated revenue share structure , publisher compensation will change, introducing separate fees for the buy-side (advertisers) and sell-side (publishers). Publishers will receive 80% of the revenue after the advertiser platform collects fees from Google's buy-side platform or third-party platforms. Third-party fees can vary and are not controlled by Google, so this can affect the predictability of your income. Overall revenue for publishers is expected to remain at around 68%, similar to the previous agreement. However, individual differences can occur depending on the details of each transaction and the parties involved. What strategies can a publisher adopt to adapt to his eCPM payment model? Increasing the amount of website traffic can generate more ad impressions and increase revenue. Improve user engagement metrics such as time on page and pages per session, as increased engagement can increase ad impressions. Extend your site's session duration to deliver more ad impressions. This may include improving the quality of our content or providing additional resources to keep our users engaged over time. Ensure compliance with AdSense policies and Better Ads Standards to deliver positive ad experiences and maintain ad revenue growth.

Featured Image: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-adsense-shifts-to-ecpm-payment-model/508132/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos