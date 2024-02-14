Overcoming obstacles in a high-tech career





Working women face numerous challenges at every level in high tech, from first-time software engineers to vice presidents of research and development. In fact, despite significant progress across the workforce, similar obstacles are common for women in many fields.

The cartoon above depicts the experiences many women face when pursuing a career in high tech. It is said that the length of the laces is the same. We are told to stop complaining. We are told that our problems are trivial or figments of our imagination. But our experience tells us something completely different. This means that races are not equal, face far more obstacles than humans, and take far more time to move forward.

In the fast-paced world of high-tech careers, from the early stages of a career as a software engineer to leadership roles such as vice president of research and development, women run a race that feels longer and more difficult than men. I often find myself.

In my journey, the main difficulties I faced at the beginning of my career were blind spots that I was unaware of. As a successful software developer, I dreamed of becoming a team leader. But I was seen as too aggressive, even though men who behaved similarly would be seen as assertive and ambitious. I didn't get the promotion I deserved professionally. Lacking female role models, I tried to follow male stereotypes, believing this was the path to success.

To this day, I believe there are four most common obstacles that working women encounter: biological, emotional/psychological, social/cultural, and environmental/company. Although these challenges are formidable, they are not insurmountable. Understanding and addressing these obstacles can put women on the path to success in the high-tech world. Note that these challenges can take unique forms for women of color and women in nontraditional gender roles.

Biological Disorders: Balancing Career and Family

One of the biological realities that women face is how pregnancy affects their careers. The journey to motherhood can have a significant impact on a woman's career trajectory. From the challenges of conceiving to dealing with morning sickness to finding time for doctor's appointments, pregnancy takes up a huge part of a woman's life. Men do not face the same physical, emotional, and mental burdens. Even after giving birth, women often suffer from fatigue from hospitalization, hormonal changes, and childcare responsibilities, which can interfere with their professional performance.

Furthermore, by choosing to spend more time at home with their children, some working women may choose less demanding jobs or accept lower pay to reduce commuting time.

Emotional and psychological disorders: the confidence gap

Apart from biological challenges, women are affected by emotional and psychological barriers. The trust gap is also one of her such obstacles. Women are often hesitant to ask for a higher salary for fear of appearing greedy. This reluctance manifests itself during job interviews, where highly qualified women can underestimate themselves compared to their male counterparts.

Additionally, women tend to refrain from applying for a job if they don't meet all of the listed requirements, whereas men are more willing to take chances. This difference in risk-taking behavior may delay women's career advancement.

Social and Cultural Obstacles: Overcoming Gender Norms

Societal expectations and gender norms often drive decisions about women pursuing careers in high-tech fields. These stereotypes may include the idea that a woman is a caregiver and should prioritize her family over her own career. This expectation may lead to women taking on more childcare responsibilities, choosing less demanding jobs, or experiencing difficulties when both partners prioritize their careers. there is.

Educational environments may also contribute to gender disparities in STEM fields. Traditional teaching methods that favor competition are not compatible with girls' collaborative learning styles and can discourage interest in STEM subjects. A lack of female role models and subtle biases in STEM fields further prevent female students from pursuing these fields.

Environmental and Workplace Barriers: Prejudice and Discrimination

Being the only woman on a team can be isolating and lonely. Gender disparities in engineering and technology fields mean that women often have few female role models or mentors to guide them in their careers, and are forced to advance without counseling or support.

As mentioned earlier, women have different expectations and are labeled differently for the same behavior than men. Stereotypes and double standards persist, creating challenges for communication and career growth. Discrimination from employers, such as denial of promotions and pay disparities, commonly affects women's career trajectories.

Finally, a toxic work environment and the gender relations within it can have a serious impact on women's mental and emotional health. Sexual harassment is a serious disorder and leaves women with lasting trauma. There are clear gender differences in workplace harassment, with women filing the majority of complaints.

way forward

As a woman pursuing a career in tech may face challenges, but remember that every obstacle you encounter is an opportunity to show your resilience and determination. These challenges are not obstacles, but stepping stones to success. By recognizing and understanding these hurdles, you can not only overcome them, but also pave the way for others to follow.

Accept the challenge. Because it's what drives us forward toward a better, more inclusive future in the world of technology.

