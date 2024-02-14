Scientists confirm the incredible existence of second tones





Normally, when something warms up, the heat tends to spread outward before eventually dissipating. However, in the world of superfluid quantum gases, things are a little different. For the first time, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have successfully imaged how heat actually travels through this exotic fluid in waves known as second sounds. Understanding this dynamics could help answer questions about high-temperature superconductors and neutron stars.

In the average everyday material world, heat tends to spread from local sources. If you drop a burning coal into a pot of water, the temperature of the liquid will slowly rise until the heat dissipates. However, there are many rare and exotic materials in the world that do not exactly fit into these thermal laws.

Rather than spreading out as expected, these superfluid quantum gases pelt their heat from side to side, essentially propagating as waves. Scientists call this behavior the second sound of matter (the first sound is the normal sound caused by density waves). This phenomenon has been observed before, but never imaged. But recently, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) were finally able to capture this movement of pure heat by developing a new method of thermography (also known as heat mapping).

The findings were published last week in the journal Science, and in a university press release highlighting the results, MIT assistant professor and co-author Richard Fletcher continued the boiling pot analogy to explain how these exotic superfluids work. Explained the inherent strangeness of two notes. .

A simplified example of “sloshing” heat in a superfluid compared to a normal fluid.

It's like having a tank of water and half of it is about to boil, Fletcher said. If you then observe it, the water itself may seem perfectly calm, but then all of a sudden it gets hot on the other side, then the other side, and the heat goes back and forth, while the water stays perfectly still. It looks like it is.

These superfluids are created when clouds of atoms are exposed to extremely low temperatures near absolute zero (459.67 F). In this rare state, atoms behave differently because they create an essentially frictionless fluid. In this frictionless state, heat is theorized to propagate like waves.

The second sound is a characteristic of superfluidity, but so far in cryogenic gases it has only been visible in faint reflections of the associated density ripples, said lead author Martin Zwierlein. said in a press statement. The nature of heat waves could not be proven until now.

To really capture this second sound, Zweerlein and his team had to think outside the usual heat box. Ultra-cold objects don't emit normal infrared radiation, which creates major problems when trying to track their heat. So MIT scientists designed a way to use radio frequencies to track a particular particle known as a lithium-6 fermion. The particles can be captured at different frequencies depending on the temperature (i.e. the higher the temperature the higher the frequency and vice versa). This new technique allowed the researchers to focus on frequencies that are fundamentally hot (but still very cold) and track the resulting second wave over time.

This may seem like a big deal, but guess what? After all, when was the last time we had a close encounter with a superfluid quantum gas? You will get different answers.

Exotic superfluids may not fill our lives (yet), but understanding the properties of second-wave motion could lead to the creation of high-temperature superconductors (which are also at very low temperatures) and neutron stars. could solve some of the vexing physics questions at the heart of .

