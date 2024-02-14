How Google is partnering to advance AI boldly and responsibly





AI is a revolutionary technology. After two decades of unprecedented innovation, AI still stands out as something special and a turning point for people around the world. There is increasing interest in how this can help accelerate drug development, improve energy consumption, transform cybersecurity, and increase accessibility.

As our use cases continue to expand and technology advances, we recognize that it is more important than ever to ensure that our work does not occur in silos. Industry, governments, researchers and civil society must work together to be bold and responsible. In doing so, we expand and share our knowledge, identify ways to mitigate new risks and prevent abuse, and develop tools to make content more transparent to people everywhere. You can proceed.

That has been our approach from the beginning, and today we share some of the partnerships, commitments, and norms we are participating in to understand the potential of AI and responsibly shape it. I wanted to share it.

Industry collaborations, partnerships, and frameworks Frontier Model Forum: Google, along with Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI, launched the Frontier Model Forum to advance the safe and responsible development of frontier AI models. Forum partners, along with philanthropic partners, have committed more than $10 million to a new AI Safety Fund to advance research in developing tools to help society effectively test and evaluate the most capable AI models. did. Partnership on AI (PAI): We helped. We develop PAI as part of a community of experts dedicated to promoting responsible practices in the development, creation, and sharing of AI, including media created with generative AI. MLCommons: We are part of MLCommons, a collective dedicated to accelerating machine learning. Secure AI Framework (SAIF): We introduced the Secure AI Systems framework to mitigate risks inherent in AI systems, such as stealing model weights, poisoning training data, and injecting malicious input through prompt injection. did. , among others. Our goal is to work with industry partners to apply the framework over the long term. Coalition on Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA): We recently joined C2PA as a member of its steering committee. The coalition is a cross-industry effort to provide people with transparency and context around digital content. Google supports the development of technical standards and further adoption of content credentials, which are tamper-proof metadata that describes how content is created and edited over time. Initiatives with Government and Civil Society White House AI Voluntary Initiative: In collaboration with other White House companies, we are committed to responsible practices in the development and use of artificial intelligence to ensure AI helps everyone. We are working together to promote this. And we've made great progress toward delivering on our promise. G7 Code of Conduct: We support the G7's voluntary Code of Conduct, which aims to advance safe and trusted AI around the world. National AI Safety Association Consortium: Joined NIST's AI Safety. UK AI Safety Institute: The UK AI Safety Institute has access to some of our most capable models for research and safety purposes, building expertise and capacity. In the long run. We are actively collaborating to build more robust evaluations of AI models and seek consensus on best practices as the field advances. National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) Pilot: The National Science Foundation NAIRR Pilot aims to bring our cutting-edge tools, computing and data resources to democratize AI research across the United States.

As we expand these efforts, please keep this list updated to reflect the latest efforts made to collaborate with industry, government, civil society, and others.

