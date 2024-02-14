Check list using Google Sheets and Google App Script – Stack Overflow





Hi, I don't know how to code. I don't understand Java script. And I started doing it using chatGpt. I did a lot of things on Sheet Google. But it was limited. You can't use pop in Sheets without creating a web app. So I tried creating one. Sorry for my English, I'm French.

I have a file named “Fichier Accord”. This file contains a database with columns A, B, C, D, E, and F representing last name, first name, phone number, address, date, and need information. This database is located on the “Parameters” sheet.

I have another file called “Base de donne” that uses the VLOOKUP(importrange) formula in the “Exercise 1” sheet.

=VLOOKUP(A5, IMPORTRANGE(“Drive_Link 'Fissier Accord'”, “Parameter!A1:A25”), IMPORTRANGE(“Drive Link 'Fissier Accord'”, “Parameter!A1:F25”), 2)

This formula allows you to display the desired data from the parameter sheet when changing cell A5. That is, when you search for a name (column A), all the information is displayed in one row (row 5).

Now, I would like a pop-up window to appear when I change cell A6 on the “Exercise 1” sheet.

If the user exists, a window appears with that information. If the user does not exist, a pop-up window will appear in which you can enter the user's information (last name, first name, phone number, date, address, and any required information). Then save this information in the “Parameters” sheet of the “Fichier Accord” file, directly below the last user entered. When the user is successfully saved, the pop-up window closes and the message “User saved successfully'' is displayed.to close the popup window once the user is found.[OK]There's a button.

Please note that the formulas and references provided are based on information provided in French. If you need further assistance or clarification, please feel free to contact us.

I write HTML code and script code. I think I modified the code many times. I tried to find out what this function is for. But I think in order to learn from something you love, you need someone to explain to you what you did wrong.

here is my code.

function onEdit(e) { if (e && e.range && e.range.getA1Notation() === “Exercice 1'!A6”) { var activeCell = e.range; var searchValue = activeCell.getValue(); Logger .log(“Search value: ” + searchValue); showSearchUserDialog(searchValue); } } function showSearchUserDialog(searchValue) { var htmlOutput = HtmlService.createHtmlOutputFromFile('recherche_utilisateur'); SpreadsheetApp.getUi().showModalDialog(htmlOutput, “Recherche utilisateur “); var searchUserScript = “onSearchUser('” + searchValue + “');”; var scriptTag = “ “; htmlOutput.append(scriptTag); } function onSearchUser(searchValue) { var dataFile = SpreadsheetApp.openById(“ID_Fichier Accord”); var dataSheet = dataFile.getSheetByName(“Parameter”); var searchRange = dataSheet.getRange(“A :A”); var searchResult = searchRange.createTextFinder(searchValue).findAll(); Logger.log(“Search result length: ” + searchResult.length); if (searchResult.length > 0) { var rowData = searchResult[0].getRow(); var infoA = dataSheet.getRange(“A” + rowData).getValue(); var infoB = dataSheet.getRange(“B” + rowData).getValue(); var infoC = dataSheet.getRange(“C ” + rowData).getValue(); var infoD = dataSheet.getRange(“D” + rowData).getValue(); var infoE = dataSheet.getRange(“E” + rowData).getValue(); var infoF = dataSheet. getRange(“F” + rowData).getValue(); var message = “Name: ” + infoA + “

” + “Pro name: ” + infoB + “

” + “Phone number: ” + infoC + ”

” + “Address: ” + infoD + “\ n ” + “Data: ” + infoE + “

” + “Required: ” + infoF; SpreadsheetApp.getUi().alert(“User Information”, message, SpreadsheetApp.getUi().ButtonSet.OK); var htmlOutput = HtmlService.createHtmlOutput('

User information

Name: ' + infoA + '

Prnom: ' + infoB + '

Phone number: ' + infoC + '

Address: ' + infoD + '

Date: ' + infoE + '

Required: '+infoF+'

'); SpreadsheetApp.getUi().showModalDialog(htmlOutput, “Information User”); } else { var htmlOutput = HtmlService.createHtmlOutputFromFile(“form.html”); SpreadsheetApp.getUi().showModalDialog(htmlOutput, “Nouvel utilisateur “); function saveUserInfo(data) { var file = SpreadsheetApp.openById(“Id_Fichier Accord”); var parameter sheet = file.getSheetByName(“parameter”); var lastRow = parametersheet.getLastRow() + 1; parameter sheet. getRange(“A” + lastRow).setValue(data.nom); Parameter sheet.getRange(“B” + lastRow).setValue(data.prenom); Parameter sheet.getRange(“C” + lastRow).setValue(data .telephone); parameterSheet.getRange(“D” + lastRow).setValue(data.adresse); parametersheet.getRange(“E” + lastRow).setValue(data.date); parametersheet.getRange(“F” + lastRow).setValue(data.besoin); Logger.log(“Saved user information: ” + JSON.stringify(data)); var template = HtmlService.createTemplateFromFile('informations_utilisateur'); template.infoA = data.nom ; template.infoB = data.prenom; template.infoC = data.phone; template.infoD = data.address; template.infoE = data.date; template.infoF = data.besoin; var htmlOutput = template.evaluate(); SpreadsheetApp.getUi().showModalDialog(htmlOutput, “Information succeeded!”); SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet().getActiveSheet().getRange(“A6”).clearContent(); // Cell linity riser } function doGet() { var htmlOutput = HtmlService.createHtmlOutputFromFile('recherche_utilisateur'); Returns the html output. }













User information

name:

beginning:

telephone number:

address:

date:

need:

















new user

name:

beginning:

telephone number:

address:

date:

need:





















User information

name:

beginning:

telephone number:

address:

date:

need:





