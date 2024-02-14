Google finally updates At a Glance and Weather widget icons





Summary Google is rolling out new icon styles for the Weather and Overview widgets to coincide with the redesign of the Weather app. The new icon was spotted in the Google app's weather widget, as well as in both the widget and At a Glance's “Smartspacer” form. The Weather app has received recent updates, including integration with the Google Clock app and improved accuracy with new weather data sources.

Widgets may be an afterthought for some phone owners, but depending on the app, device, and operating system, they can make the experience even more convenient. Many developers are starting to take widgets more seriously, paying special attention to how widget functionality can improve the use and access of their apps. Google continues to make adjustments to benefit its users, and its latest improvements can be seen in its Weather app.

As noted on the Google News channel on Telegram, Google appears to be rolling out new icons for the Weather and At a Glance widgets. This comes after Google revamped its Weather app and applet as part of Material U's redesign a few months ago. Some users have reported seeing a new weather icon style that matches the one found in the redesigned app, suggesting that Google may finally be rolling out the long-awaited update. . However, nothing seems definitive yet, and it's unclear when the changes will be available to all users worldwide.

The company updated its weather app for the release of the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold in mid-2023, and the redesign began rolling out to phones in September 2023. That same month, Google's At a Glance widget received a redesign for Materials You, which was not redesigned. At a Glance “Smartspace” built into Pixel phones is not affected. Only optional widgets provided by Google apps. Now, it appears that both formats of At a Glance are getting weather icon updates (via 9to5Google ).

Google has been paying renewed attention to its weather apps in recent months. For example, the company released its standalone Google Weather app in December 2023 and enabled integration with its Google Clock app on Pixel smartphones. Before this, Google Weather was just an applet, as weather information and its core functionality was simply pulled from the Google app.

In early 2023, Google also expanded its sources of weather data. The company specifically began leveraging information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's MRMS and HRRR sensor systems. The goal was to integrate information from existing data sources to provide more accurate predictions. This weather model, called Nowcast, provides up-to-date forecasts for upcoming rain, snow, and hail in updated weather apps and applets.

