Madison-Milwaukee tech hub wins near-unanimous support in Congress | Jobs





Continued efforts to make Wisconsin a nationally recognized technology hub continue with the passage of a bill this week aimed at helping the state compete for up to $70 million in federal funding. As a result, it may receive a $7.5 million grant from state funds.

Last October, the Biden administration selected Wisconsin among hundreds of cities to designate it as one of 31 regional technology hubs. Wisconsin's application, filed by a consortium of biohealth companies, universities and economic development agencies, would promote Madison and Milwaukee-Waukesha as hotbeds for innovation in personalized medicine, a growing field that tailors health care to a patient's genes. The application was successful with a regional focus.

The selected hubs are now eligible to apply for the second stage of the process, with 3 to 8 regional hubs receiving funding through the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, each receiving 40 million yen to implement their plans. You will receive ~$70 million.

But the hub will need to prove it can match 10% of the federal funding with other investments before submitting an application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

A bill authorizing these funds now heads to Gov. Tony Evers' desk with near-unanimous support from lawmakers.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Dewey Strobel of Saukville and Rep. Amanda Nedweski of Pleasant Prairie, both Republicans, would give Wisconsin $7.5 million if it wins the second phase of the grant. It will be done. The bill passed the Senate 15-1 on Tuesday, with De Pere Republican Andre Jacques the lone vote against it. It passed the House with a vote of 96-0.

That's amazing. When will this happen? This is completely bipartisan support, said Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward, a biohealth industry advocacy group. The group will spearhead the effort and receive state funding on behalf of the consortium.

Mr Johnson said various members of the consortium were contributing their own funds and resources, but state support was essential. This shows that the country supports this technology hub and it sends a clear message to EDA and other technology hubs that are against us.

This exciting bill could bring significant resources to Wisconsin and help the state take advantage of its highly ranked advanced manufacturing industry and exemplary supply chain, Nedweski said in a press release.

These state-funded projects will help bring innovative technologies in personalized medicine to market and develop advanced professional skills to support Wisconsin's growing technical career field. This means investing in training for workers.

In an emailed statement, Strebel said there was overwhelming bipartisan support and that state funding is needed to secure the federal grant.

Strebel said he looks forward to the governor signing this bill so that Wisconsin can continue to grow as a leader in the national and global biohealth industry.

For the consortium to include funding in its application, Governor Evers must sign the bill by the February 29 application deadline. The governor's office did not immediately respond to a question asking if it plans to sign it.

From the Rust Belt to a High-Tech Nation

According to the EDA, regional technology innovation hubs strengthen the U.S. economy and national security by investing in regions across the country with assets and resources that have the potential to be globally competitive in future technologies and industries. The purpose is to strengthen security.

Johnson said raising $40 million to $70 million over five years won't be enough to create hundreds of thousands of jobs, but that's not the point. Johnson says everyone else is trying to define us as a rust belt nation rather than a tech nation. This is one of the industries that will help redefine our state.

Johnson said he can already see that happening. In December, Iowa-based IT company Involta announced it would build a data center in the village of Harrison in northern Wisconsin. Johnson said local economic development officials had been courting the company for years, but the company cited the new designation as a deciding factor.

Johnson said it sends different signals to all types of businesses. The (federal) government believes in us.

Wisconsin's Phase 2 proposal includes eight projects. State funds are authorized to support three of them.

Establish a clinical workflow and supply chain support center for theranostics, an innovative approach to identifying and treating cancer.

Expanding Forward BIOLABS, a shared lab space in Madison and Milwaukee.

We help Wisconsin manufacturing and supply chain companies develop apprenticeship programs and create incentives for Wisconsin employers to use apprenticeship programs in high-demand industries.

The bill also requires BioForward and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to annually report to the Legislature on the use of state funds over the next three years.

Other members of the Wisconsin Tech Hub Consortium include companies (GE HealthCare, Accuray, Exact Sciences, Plexus, Rockwell Automation) and universities (Madison Regional Polytechnic Institute, Milwaukee Regional Polytechnic Institute, and University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health) It will be. and the University of Wisconsin), economic development agencies (Milwaukee 7, Madison Regional Economic Partnership, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation), and workforce training organizations (Job Milwaukee and WRTP | BIG STEP).

