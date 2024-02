Marine technology company Xeos Technologies acquired by Spain's Satlink

Halifax-based marine technology company Xeos Technologies has been acquired by Spanish marine communications company Satlink.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Satlink said the transaction will expand its presence in North America with the opening of a new office in Canada, noting that Xeos' founders and management team are reinvesting in Satlink as part of the transaction.

Derek Inglis, co-founder and president of Xeos, said in a statement that the transaction will allow Xeos to expand its presence internationally and expand its current product portfolio. BetaKit he asked Xeos for additional comment.

“We are very excited to integrate Xeos and welcome this team. We share the same vision,” Faustino Velasco, Satlink founder and chairman, said in a statement. .

Founded in 2004 by Inglis and CTO Gareth Hoar, Xeos manufactures telemetry and data collection products that help track, monitor and control assets operating in harsh marine environments, including buoys, vehicles and moorings. Masu. The company's products include underwater GPS beacons, data relays, wave height sensors, and water quality sensors.

The company says it has more than 600 customers and distributes its products all over the world.

Atlantic Canada has been named the world's 10th best blue ecosystem on Startup Genome's 2022 list, ranking the top cities and regions for ocean technology startups. The report ranks ecosystems in seven categories: performance, funding, startup experience, knowledge, talent, focus, and legacy.

Canada's Ocean Supercluster continued its support in November 2023, distributing a portion of a total of $20 million to AI-based ocean projects based in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Founded by Velasco in 1992, Satlink provides marine technology solutions such as echo sounders for fishing vessels, ship monitoring systems and satellite communications. Satlink is focused on the sustainable management of marine resources and says its customers include governments, maritime regulators and fisheries.

“We are excited to join a group that not only shares our vision for ocean sustainability, but also demonstrates a true commitment to maritime technology,” Jeff McIntyre, vice president and general manager of Xeos, said in a statement. Stated. We believe that the combination of our two companies will significantly improve our ability to serve our customers with world-leading technology and services.

Satlink was acquired by Luxembourg-based private equity firm Ergon Capital from its previous owner, Art Capital, in January 2022. Terms of the deal were also not disclosed, but similar to Satlink's acquisition of Xeos, Velasco reinvested in Satlink through that acquisition.

Feature image provided by Xeos Technologies via LinkedIn.

