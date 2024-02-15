A spectacular showcase of cutting-edge innovation dominates 15 major tracks at the world's most attended technology event





RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — In its mission to become a global changer in the field of technology, LEAP 2024 will feature 15 major tracks and featured experts across 13 stages. It will be featured. From economics to EduTech, retail to 4IR, smart cities to healthtech, we provide insights into the future of everything.

LEAP 2024, to be held from March 4th to 7th at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in the Saudi capital's Malham district, will focus on artificial intelligence (AI), with its myriad applications explored in on-stage presentations, will be explained. To support this, DeepFest, held at the same location as LEAP and in partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), is being held again and is bigger than ever, with over 120 companies already Participation has been confirmed.

Digital transformation is permeating every aspect of our lives, and the increased use of AI means we will all experience digital innovation and transition at an unprecedented pace, Informa PLC and Saudi Cyber said Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, the Saudi Federation for Security and Programming. Drone (SAFCSP) joint venture, and organizer of his 4-day event. By increasing the number of major tracks from seven to 15 this year, we are fostering an environment that fosters stronger awareness and conversation about the opportunities and challenges that will emerge in a digital and data-driven world in the near future.

Giants from the world of technology and business will take to the LEAP Main Stage to share their perspectives, visions, and hopes for a digitally enabled future. Each conference day will focus on a different pillar of innovation, as visionaries developing life-shaping technologies address societal issues.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Stage (4IR) is where thought leaders, changemakers, big techs, data scientists, innovators, businesses, academia, startups, and entrepreneurs exploring the impact of technological advancements are exploring digital transformation, productivity, and innovation. Accelerate profitability. across business and world affairs. The 4IR discussion will be led by Hakan Saber, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Ericsson's participation in LEAP 2024 reaffirms our commitment to Saudi Arabia's digital future. As a pivotal event for the digitalization of the Kingdom, LEAP provides a dynamic platform to showcase collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors. We're not just showcasing technology, we're also focused on innovative messaging pillars that transform businesses, rethink consumer experiences, innovate for a sustainable future, and enable unlimited connectivity. .

Through LEAP, we aim to foster cooperation and contribute to Saudi Arabia's technological advancement in line with Vision 2030. Our continued partnership and cooperation in the region will contribute to the advancement of next-generation 5G and 6G. Looking ahead to the next edition of LEAP, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and contributing to the Kingdom's digital evolution in the coming years.

Another notable company joining the DeepFest lineup is IBM, a leading provider of global hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting expertise. AI-powered solutions are being used to help businesses and organizations solve problems and overcome challenges. More than ever, AI is being used to leverage data faster, more accurately, and more efficiently.

Fahad Alanaji, vice president and general manager of IBM Saudi Arabia, said: What we are seeing across Saudi Arabia and the wider region is a growing recognition of the transformative power of advanced technologies such as AI and automation.

Generative AI has great potential to help improve operations and customer engagement. Specifically, generative AI can unlock new, previously untapped areas of opportunity and unlock the potential of businesses and organizations. At IBM, Aranaji said he remains steadfast in his belief that AI will enable businesses to solve problems more effectively than ever before, and that these solutions can leverage data to leverage unparalleled levels of efficiency. added.

The Creative Economy track will open marketers, artists, producers, videographers, content creators, hosts, gaming professionals and enthusiasts to new worlds and technological advances in immersive and digital entertainment, fashion, architecture and design. Investigate how it is formed. Lifestyle.

The rapid transformation of learning and education will be highlighted in the EduTech track, which explores universal access to education and technology learning. The entire gamut of the education ecosystem will be examined, including competency development from early childhood to executive learning.

Local, regional and international retail giants envision the future of where and how they shop while choosing their sectors of the future at the LEAP Retail Stage. E-commerce leaders, retail technologists, merchandisers, supply chain leaders, marketers, and retail executives delve into the future of the industry through interactive discussions, keynotes, and fireside conversations. I'll dig in.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is an accelerator of digital transformation for productivity and profitability, measuring progress and anticipating major transformative drivers that will drive multi-sector production in the 4IR stage. Change managers, technologists, data and cloud experts, innovators, and executives will scrutinize the tools, technologies, and methodologies to transform manufacturing, with a focus on rebuilding the industry into a sustainable asset.

The Future Energy Stage brings together scientists, policy makers, business leaders, technology experts and representatives from national and international research institutions to discuss this year's sustainable energy themes. They each investigate how to power the future and move towards energy sustainability and security.

Engineers, urban planners, government representatives and private sector stakeholders will gather on the Smart Cities Track to explore the development of the urban landscapes that will house nearly 70 percent of the world's population by 2050, the World Bank said. . The agenda will be the implementation of digital structures and strategies for the development of resilient, human-centered and digitally enabled cities.

The FinTech Track provides an in-depth look at the cutting-edge developments and innovations shaping the entire financial sector, as well as evolving defenses against advances in cyber fraud, and provides insight into the cutting-edge developments and innovations shaping the entire financial sector, as well as the evolving defenses against advances in cyber fraud. takes participants on a journey of discovery. At the health tech truck. This prestigious gathering will demonstrate how science and technology are helping people live longer and better lives, highlighting the latest trends, technological advancements, and digital transformation that will shape the future of patient experiences connected to healthcare systems. Identify.

LEAP Investor Stage will be the empowerment engine through which the world's top investors guide disruptors, startups, and entrepreneurs to secure funding to turn ideas into machines of profit and social change. This stage will feature expert, investor-led workshop classes and the popular Rocket Fuel Pitch Competition. There, competitors will pitch their innovative technology-focused ideas to a panel of judges for a share of the prize pool won over the past two editions. Among the winners he was divided 2 million US dollars.

With support from the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), LEAP organizers are expecting a record number of visitors in March, exceeding 172,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjhl.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/688551046/a-spectacular-showcase-of-cutting-edge-innovation-to-dominate-15-key-tracks-at-the-worlds-most-attended-tech-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos