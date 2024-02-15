How to unlock your Web3 data using BigQuery and Subsquid





Editor's note: This post is part of a series highlighting partner solutions built with BigQuery.

Blockchains generate large amounts of data with each transaction. The advantage of Web3 is that all data is public. However, multi-chain and modular spatial expansion increases the complexity of accessing data. Projects looking to build cross-chain decentralized apps (DApps) need to figure out how to leverage on-chain data stored in various locations. format.

On the other hand, running an indexer to extract data and make it readable is a time- and resource-intensive task, and proficiency in coding smart contracts and building indexers are completely different skills. Often beyond the capabilities of small Web3 teams.

Recognizing the challenge for builders to leverage one of the most valuable parts of Web3 (data!), the Subsquid team created a completely decentralized solution that significantly increases access to data in a permissionless manner. We have started construction.

Description of sub squid

One way to think of the Subsquid network is that it is Web3's largest decentralized data lake, existing to ingest, normalize, and structure data from over 100 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM chains. This allows developers to quickly access (query) data in more detail and significantly more efficiently than through the traditional RPC node infrastructure.

Subsquid Network is horizontally scalable, meaning it can scale in parallel with archival blockchain data storage. Its query engine is optimized to extract large amounts of data, making it perfect for both dApp development (indexing) and analytics. In fact, more than $11 billion in total decentralized applications and his L1/L2 value rely on the Subsquid index.

Since September, Subsquid has been transitioning from its initial architecture to a permissionless and decentralized format. In the testnet so far, his 30,000 participants, including tens of thousands of developers, have built and deployed his over 40,000 indexers. Now, the Subsquid team is determined to bring this user base and its data to Google BigQuery.

BigQuery and blockchain

BigQuery is a powerful enterprise data warehouse solution that enables businesses and individuals to store and analyze petabytes of data. Designed for large-scale data analysis, BigQuery supports multicloud deployments and provides built-in machine learning capabilities so data scientists can create ML models with simple SQL.

BigQuery is also fully integrated with Google's own business intelligence suite and external tools, allowing users to run their own code within BigQuery using Jupyter Notebooks or Apache Zeppelin.

Since 2018, Google has added support for blockchains such as Ethereum and Bitcoin to BigQuery. And earlier this year, BigQuery integrated on-chain data from 11 additional layer-1 blockchain architectures, including Avalanche, Fantom, NEAR, Polkadot, and Tron.

However, while it's great to be able to perform analytics on public blockchain data, it doesn't always provide the exact data that a particular developer needs for their app. This is where the sub squid comes into play.

Data Superpower for Web3 Developers and Analysts

By storing custom, curated data in BigQuery, developers can leverage Google's analytics tools to gain insight into how their products are used beyond the context of a single chain or platform. can.

Multi-chain projects can leverage Subsquid in conjunction with BigQuery to quickly analyze usage across different chains and gain insight into pricing, operating costs, and trends. With BigQuery, you're not limited to on-chain data. After all, Google is the company that develops Google Analytics, his advanced analysis suite of website traffic.

