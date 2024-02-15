APLU extends University of Arizona's designation as a University of Innovation and Economic Prosperity





Written by Leslie Hawthorne Klingler

today

Chris Richards / University Communications

The University of Arizona has been granted a five-year extension of its designation as a University of Innovation and Economic Prosperity by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities in recognition of its contributions to regional economic prosperity.

The university first received the designation in 2015. APLU recently announced that the University of Arizona is one of his 16 schools to be granted a five-year extension.

“This designation and recent expansion demonstrate what many Arizonans already know about this great university,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins.

“From physical campuses across the state to online instruction to cooperative extension sites in every county in Arizona, much of what we accomplish aligns with our land-grant mission. We have a strong bond,” Robbins said. “While our impact is global, our top priority will always be serving the people of Arizona.”

The IEP program is designed to help designees “know, measure, and tell their stories” about their financial engagement in three areas: Economic development based on innovation, entrepreneurship and technology. and promote development through public service, outreach, dissemination, and community engagement.

The university excels in all three areas, said Elliot Chu, interim senior vice president for research and innovation. He said this designation is a testament to years of community relationships and collaboration with the goal of improving the quality of life for all Arizonans.

“Together, we can have greater impact in our efforts to strengthen research and innovation at the university level, advance public-private partnerships, retain graduates in our region, and develop a skilled workforce.” “It will be,” Chu said.

“The IEP awards awards to academic institutions, and the University of Arizona could not earn this designation without strong partnerships and valuable relationships,” said the Office of Research, Innovation and Impact's Economic Development and Community Engagement. said Greg Hitt, a researcher on the study.

Hitt believes the collaboration between the university, Pima Community College and Caterpillar in the School of Mining and Mineral Resources professional reaccreditation process is a great example of talent and workforce development. This allows PCC mechanics to communicate directly with Caterpillar engineers on how to solve challenges and improve the user experience.

Similar ties exist between the University of Arizona's innovation-focused organizations, including Arizona Forge, Tech Launch Arizona, and Tech Parks Arizona, and the City of Tucson, Pima County, and the Arizona Department of Commerce in the pursuit of economic development.

“Pima County is proud that the University of Arizona is a trusted and innovative partner in economic development, and we are thrilled that the University has once again earned the Innovation and Economic Prosperity designation.” said Heath Vescovi-Cjordi, Director of the Economic Bureau. Pima County Development. “The collaboration with the university in providing innovation, support, investment and land grants has been outstanding and has brought tremendous benefits to our region. We continue to work with this institution and look forward to continuing We look forward to ensuring economic growth, resilience and vitality in our communities.”

An example of place development through public service, outreach, extension, and community engagement is the collaboration between the Arizona Center for Environmental Stewardship Agriculture and the Cruz Farm in Douglas.

“Cruise farm representatives will take two intensive courses from CEAC, and our researchers will visit the farms to determine what types of intensive farming can support their needs.” said Hitt. “Right now it’s all about planting seeds together for mutual opportunities, which we hope will lead to external funding and other benefits down the road.”

During the five-year extension period, the university will take on the important challenge of transforming short-term interactions into long-term relationships rooted in institutional memory. University of Arizona students, faculty and staff work with community members each year to accomplish specific projects, but the benefits tend to end once the project is completed, Hitt said. He wants to better capture and grow these larger, long-term connections.

“The IEP designation shows that we are seriously investing in a strategy and process that will take the good things we have here in Tucson to a whole other level of sustainability and expansion,” he said. .

