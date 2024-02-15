ISU establishes School of Creative Technologies to spark innovation in fine arts | News





Major changes within Illinois State University's fine arts program are on track to spark innovation on campus.

In late November, the Illinois Higher Education Commission approved a proposal to allow ISU to create a new School of Creative Technologies.

Creative Technology began in 1999 as the Art Technology program, where students took courses focused on one of the disciplines of art, theater, or music to fulfill the requirements for an interdisciplinary major.

Currently, the program's three main pathways are game design, audio, music production, and interdisciplinary learning, which is a custom approach for students to learn the best setting for their desired career.

Janet Tully, assistant director of admissions and student services, spoke about the importance of the director's role in making art classes not only contemporary, but contemporary for students.

We can react very quickly to changes in the industry and form new classes on what's cutting edge, Talley said. Fifteen years ago, the New York Times distributed his VR readers of these cardboards. They were distributed in his December, and two months after that I was teaching his CTK 380 class and I thought, oh, I need to create these content.

Students who choose to study Creative Technologies at ISU will have a strong foundation as they enter the workforce due to the program's unique structure.

Andy Garcia, a junior interdisciplinary studies major, expressed his excitement about the new school being established under the Kim Won-Suk College of Art.

“I feel very seen as a student,” Garcia said. “With our own school, we will be surrounded by more creative people, ideas will flow more freely, and we will be more innovative.”

When asked about inspiration, Assistant Dean Talley emphasized the importance of ISU's fine arts program.

“We were growing rapidly, and professors at different schools didn't have colleagues with deep technology knowledge,” Talley said. “Creating a central school for collaboration, critique, and mutual support will benefit both students and faculty.”

