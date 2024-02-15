



Noting previous literature showing that diagnoses of amyloid-associated imaging abnormalities (ARIA) are missed by a range of 14 to 42 percent, the authors of the new study argue that artificial intelligence (AI) can improve magnetic resonance imaging ( The results suggest that this may significantly improve the detection of amyloid by MRI (MRI). ARIA in patients with Alzheimer's disease. 1, 2

In this retrospective study, recently published in JAMA Network Open, researchers tested an AI-enabled method for detecting ARIA by comparing baseline and follow-up MRI scans of 199 patients (mean age 70.4 years). We evaluated the use of software (Icobrain Aria, icometrix). ) Are receiving treatment for Alzheimer's disease3.

The cases included 84 patients with ARIA-E (edema and/or sulcus effusion) and ARIA-H (microbleeds and/or superficial ironosis). 40 patients without ARIA-E or ARIA-H. 39 patients with ARIA-E only. According to the study, 36 patients had only her ARIA-H.

Here we present an example of severe ARIA-E in a patient who presented with parenchymal edema. The supplementary use of artificial intelligence (AI) increased the detection sensitivity of ARIA-E from 71 percent to 87 percent. (Image provided by JAMA Network Open)

The study authors found that when supplemented with AI software, ARIA-E achieved a sensitivity of 87 percent, compared to a sensitivity of 71 percent for independent interpretation by a radiologist. The researchers also noted that the sensitivity of diagnosing ARIA-H using AI increased by 10 percent compared to unassisted reading (79 percent vs. 69 percent).

In this diagnostic study, general and specialist radiologists alike found that assisted software tools were associated with improved diagnostic performance compared to unassisted radiographic assessment of ARIA; has expanded access to reliable ARIA monitoring in clinical practice, writes Diana M. Sima, Ph.D. , a senior researcher at icometrix, and her colleagues.

According to the study authors, the most significant improvement in sensitivity with adjunctive AI was a 23% increase in diagnoses of mild ARIA-E (47% compared to 70% for unassisted radiologists). ). The researchers also noted that the AI ​​software improved the sensitivity of moderate and severe ARIA-H by 8% (94% vs. 86% for independent reading). 3

Three key points: Improving sensitivity with AI assistance. This study suggests that the use of AI-enabled software (Icobrain Aria) significantly increases the sensitivity of detecting amyloid-associated imaging abnormalities (ARIA) in Alzheimer's disease patients undergoing MRI. Specifically, the sensitivity of ARIA-E (edema and/or sulcal effusion) was 87% and the sensitivity of ARIA-H (microbleeds and/or superficial iron ) sensitivity increased by 10%. Aria. This study found that AI software provided better diagnostic performance than unassisted radiographic evaluation for ARIA, benefiting both general and specialist radiologists. The most significant improvement was observed in the diagnosis of mild ARIA-E, with a 23% increase in sensitivity. Additionally, AI assistance increased the sensitivity of moderate and severe ARIA-H by 8%. Efficiency was maintained and higher reader-to-reader agreement was demonstrated. The study found that using supplemental AI did not significantly increase reading time compared to reading without assistance. Additionally, this study showed higher inter-reader agreement for both ARIA-E and ARIA-H severity when using AI.

According to the study authors, auxiliary AI significantly reduced reader-to-reader severity on ARIA-E (81 percent vs. 72 percent) and ARIA-H severity (80 percent vs. 66 percent) compared to unaided reading. The percentage of agreement was high. 3

In this study, unassisted radiologists differentiated ARIA grades well but tended to improve further, and software-assisted interreader agreement was high for both ARIA-E and ARIA-H, Sima et al. added. Furthermore, assisted reading took less time than unassisted reading.

Researchers noted lower specificity for ARIA-E (83 percent vs. 92 percent for unassisted reading) and ARIA-H (80 percent vs. 83 percent for independent reading) AI software3.

(Editor's note: For related content, see “FDA clears new AI software for brain MRI,” “Can shortened MRIs impact neuroimaging?” and “FDA clears brain atrophy Approved AI-Powered MRI Software for Evaluation of

Regarding study limitations, the authors acknowledged the small sample size and limited diversity within the cohort. The researchers noted that the modality lacked training on segmentation of large hemorrhages and did not evaluate the AI ​​software's ability to diagnose cerebral hemorrhages larger than 1 cm.

References

1. Gutt S, Brocco A, Sharma S. Variability in ARIA detection in patients receiving monoclonal antibodies against amyloid B plaques. Presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, July 14-18, 2019, Los Angeles.

2. Sperling R, Sulloway S, Brooks DJ, et al. Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities in Alzheimer's disease patients treated with bapineuzumab: a retrospective analysis. Lancet New Roll. 2012;11(3):241-249.

3. Sima DM, Van Phan T, Van Eyndhoven S, et al. Artificial intelligence-assisted software tools for automated detection and quantification of amyloid-related image abnormalities. JAMA net open. 2024;7(2):e2355800. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.55800. Online ahead of print.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.diagnosticimaging.com/view/ai-mri-detection-amyloid-related-abnormalities-patients-alzheimer-s-disease- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos