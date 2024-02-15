OpenAI is testing better memory for ChatGPT: Who works and how?





OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, is testing a version of ChatGPT that remembers what users have previously said. The company announced Tuesday that chatbots can now use that information in subsequent conversations.

The new memory features are not available to all users at this time, but will be rolled out more broadly soon. You can choose to adjust what ChatGPT remembers or turn off memory completely.

“Remembering what was discussed in every chat eliminates the need to repeat information and makes future conversations more convenient,” the company said in a statement, leaving control of the chatbot's memory in the hands of users. He emphasized that. “You can explicitly tell it to remember something, ask it what it remembers, or tell it to forget through conversation or settings.”

ChatGPT was introduced by OpenAI in late 2022 and reached 100 million monthly users in just a few months, setting a record for the fastest growing consumer application in history. Chatbots and similar programs have always put AI in the headlines, whether it was helping Paul McCartney write the Beatles' last song or for more controversial uses. Recently, the FCC moved to ban AI fake voices in robocalls. AI also appeared in some of the commercials that aired during Sunday's Super Bowl, with one ad featuring AI that helps visually impaired people take photos by telling them if their face is out of frame. It introduced how to support the

But ChatGPT is the first thing that comes to mind for many people when they think of AI, making the addition of memory newsworthy.

What does ChatGPT remember?

If memory is turned on, the chatbot remembers your settings and the facts you share. For example, you might remember how you would like your meeting notes to be organized, or that your child loves jellyfish and would like to use them in their birthday cards.

According to the New York Times, ChatGPT previously used a simpler form of memory, which used only information previously shared within the same conversation. This new feature allows you to leverage previous discussions with chatbots.

Don't you want it?Here's how to turn it off

If you want to turn off memory options,[設定],[個人設定],[メモリ]You can select in this order. Also, when memory is turned off, the information used by ChatGPT is not used to create or use memory.

You can also tell ChatGPT to forget something, view and delete specific memories, or clear all memories. According to the company, simply deleting the chat will not erase the memory; the actual memory itself must be deleted. To do this,[設定],[個人用設定],[メモリの管理]Move in this order.

You can also select a new feature called Temporary Chat for discussions that you choose not to display in history, memory, or future chatbot model training.

Custom GPT also has memory

GPT is not only part of the name of OpenAI's popular chatbot. It stands for Generative pretrained Transformer, and OpenAI has a platform that allows authors to create their own custom GPTs. The builder now has an option to enable memory for GPT.

For example, Books GPT helps you find new books to read. Enabling Memory will remember your favorite books and genres and adjust recommendations accordingly.

Editor's note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some stories. See this post for more information.

