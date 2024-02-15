Google Gemini AI data breach discovered shortly after release





Imagine your personal data and search queries appearing in Google search results. This disturbing reality came as a shock to many users who discovered their prompts and queries had been leaked into the search engine's public domain in the wake of the Google Gemini AI data breach allegations.

On February 8, 2024, Google announced Gemini, a new smartphone application designed to function as both a conversational chatbot and a voice-activated digital assistant. Able to respond to voice and text commands, Gemini offers a wide range of features, including answering questions, generating images, drafting emails, and analyzing personal photos.

Immediately after the transition from Google Bard to Gemini AI, users raised concerns that their prompts and queries were missing in Google's search results.

By the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 13th, Google Gemini Chat's presence in search results began to diminish, with only three visible results. As the afternoon progressed, this number decreased further until there was only one search result containing the leaked Gemini chat.

Shortly thereafter, the American multinational company provided an explanation for the phenomenon of inadvertent data leaks caused by Google's data retention systems.

Google Gemini AI data leak controversy

What came to light was the emergence of reports on social media platforms indicating that chat pages linked to Gemini AI had been leaked online. This fact immediately raised concerns about data privacy and security.

Source: Google However, upon closer inspection, it became clear that this incident was caused by the indexing practices of search engines such as Bing.

Despite Google's efforts to protect user data through measures such as robots.txt files, some pages from the gemini.google.com subdomain have found their way into search engine indexes. This inadvertent disclosure raised security concerns that prompted Google to address the issue and assure users of corrective action.

Google Gemini AI data retention gap

As Google addressed and fixed the breach, a discussion has emerged about the underlying mechanisms of Gemini AI and its implications for user privacy.

Concerns have been raised regarding Gemini AI's retention of personal data, with reports that conversations may be stored for up to three years.

When discussing the Google Gemini AI data breach, netizens expressed growing concerns about data security. X user Chamil R. Tennekorn tweeted that Google's AI has been having conversations for years. Google's Gemini AI assistant will reportedly store personal information for up to three years, even if the individual chooses to delete the data.

Source:X

In light of the security incident that has caused concern among users, Google has released an official statement aimed at addressing and clarifying the issue. Through this statement, in conjunction with our efforts to provide users with increased control over data retention, we sought to alleviate concerns about the Google Gemini AI retention mechanism.

“Google collects conversations in Gemini Apps, related product usage information, location information, and feedback. Google collects information about conversations in Gemini Apps, related product usage information, location information, and feedback. , we will use this data in accordance with our privacy policy in order to develop it,” reads the official press release.

AI chatbots exposed to persistent cyber threats

AI chatbots have recently become increasingly targeted by cyberattacks, drawing attention to the vulnerabilities inherent in widely used platforms. In particular, OpenAI's ChatGPT, a strong competitor to Gemini AI, has grown rapidly since its launch in November 2022, gaining millions of users within days and becoming the fastest growing app in history. It has secured its place as one of the consumer apps.

However, this popularity has also made it a target for cyber threats. In May of the following year, a hacktivist group claimed responsibility for the OpenAI attack on his website, hinting at the possibility of future breaches. In response to the security incident, OpenAI temporarily took some products offline to mitigate the damage.

Then, in June 2023, a cybersecurity firm discovered over 100,000 devices infected with malware that compromised ChatGPT credentials, raising data security concerns. Despite reports of credential leaks, OpenAI attributed the issue to existing malware on users' devices.

In November 2023, OpenAI faced another cyberattack in which users allegedly encountered difficulties accessing the ChatGPT portal. However, the veracity of these claims has not yet been verified by official sources, highlighting ongoing challenges in protecting her AI chatbot from cyber threats.

Gemini AI benefits and security challenges

Among the widely used AI-powered chatbots, Gemini AI stands out for its speed, accuracy, and versatility. Although comparisons have been made to other chatbots such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, Gemini AI's unique features set it apart.

Source: Google

Nevertheless, privacy and security concerns remain a major topic of discussion, especially considering the large amount of user data that is continuously provided to chatbots every day.

For chatbots, critical vulnerabilities include a lack of encryption during customer-bot interactions, inadequate employee training that can lead to data leaks, and vulnerabilities within the hosting platform.

If exploited by malicious actors, these vulnerabilities can pose significant risks to both users and businesses, highlighting the importance of modern cybersecurity measures.

Media Disclaimer: This report is based on internal and external research obtained through various means. The information provided is for informational purposes only and the user is solely responsible for the reliability of the information. Cyber ​​Express assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of this information or the consequences of its use.

