Here's how leaders can deal with AI fatigue





AI fatigue is real, and unless leaders address the root causes, it will only get worse.

getty

In a world where digital transformation is as important as the air we breathe, a quieter, more insidious transformation is occurring within organizations. It's not the technology or the systems we're building that's failing, it's us, the individuals within these structures. We are facing a quiet revolution in AI fatigue, technology malaise. Ignoring this can sabotage even the best-laid digital strategy. How do leaders deal with this fatigue and energize their teams?Here are his five actionable approaches to consider.

1. Recognize change fatigue

The endorphin hit you get when you complete a new system deployment is real, but so is the crash. As organizations grapple with multiple rapid changes, many of them digital, the enthusiasm for supporting these changes is waning. In 2022, the average employee will experience 10 corporate transformations, compared to just 2 in 2016. One could argue that this increase is not simply due to workload or market conditions, but rather to the perceived need for technological competition to outweigh actual business needs.

There are concerns about its impact. In a workplace filled with change fatigue, enthusiasm and engagement in new initiatives plummets. If you doubt that the proliferation of technology is causing burnout, consider this: Employee willingness to embrace change has hovered around 43%, up from 74% in 2016. In this context, the term AI fatigue becomes more prescient. Employees are exhausted by the constant push toward innovation.

Why it matters: Recognizing change fatigue is not an exercise in finding convenient scapegoats. This is very important because it is real and has a tangible impact on employees.

2. Start with the problem, not the technology

When leaders give the green light to AI initiatives, they often put the cart before the horse. Technology is not just a tool to implement a solution, but a driver of your efforts. This approach is not only wrong, but also costly. Of the 90% of companies that have implemented technology cost programs in recent years, three in four failed to meet their cost productivity goals. Almost half fail to achieve their goals by more than 50%, raising questions about the value proposition of these digital deployments.

What if we flipped the script and started with the problem? By first identifying the true business need, leaders can assess which technologies can truly help the solution. Companies that buy technology for technology's sake are at risk of experiencing another type of fatigue: “technology debt,” which accumulates when IT infrastructure becomes obsolete.

Why it works: Starting with the problem ensures that your technology investment is an investment with a clear and tangible return. This approach not only reduces fatigue, but also prevents its progression.

3. Embrace strategic consumption

The sheer number of AI and machine learning startups, about 67,199 as of this year, has sparked a gold rush of sorts, with companies looking to snap up as many shiny new things as possible. But the reality is that not every tool or system is right for every company. Preventing technology oversaturation requires a strategic and selective approach.

Data supports this claim. An estimated 37% of projects fail because the project objectives are unclear. When an organization adopts strategic consumption, it becomes due diligence in the workplace. This involves looking beyond the marketing glamor to the core functionality that aligns with the organization's goals.

Why it matters: By being acumen in technology implementation, leaders demonstrate a commitment to the long-term success and well-being of their organizations.

4. Set realistic goals

The sky is the limit unless you forget how to build a ladder. As in other fields, setting unrealistic goals in AI can lead to disappointment. In fact, innovation efforts often fail because expectations were set incredibly high from the beginning.

For every AI success story, there are countless failures. But the difference between the two lies not just in the underlying technology, but in the management of expectations. A McKinsey study found that organizations with the highest AI adoption rates show higher returns because they set realistic expectations from the beginning.

Why this is important: Realistic, achievable goals not only promote direct effort, but also morale. Fighting AI fatigue is all about morale.

5. Cultivate a culture of agility

So we chose our tools and set our goals. So? Now, here's the secret ingredient that holds it all together: culture. A technology-forward culture that values ​​agility can absorb new technology without breaking a sweat. This is not a question of technical knowledge. It's more about organizational mindset than IT capabilities.

Agile cultures adapt, learn, and evolve as part of daily work. In fostering this environment, leaders create a space where innovation can thrive while ensuring employees feel invested in ongoing change rather than being overwhelmed by it.

Why culture beats technology: A culture that embraces change is a culture that resists fatigue. It is an autonomous and self-improving ecosystem that can support AI and beyond.

AI fatigue is a clear challenge that requires immediate attention. Leaders must not only recognize that it exists, but take concrete steps to address it from all angles, from human to technological. By recognizing the very real fatigue that a technology overhaul can cause and responding with a thoughtful and strategic approach, you can ensure your organization's digital future not just survives, but thrives. Masu.

