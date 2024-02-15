Google will allow OS upgrades on older PCs even after Windows 10 support ends





(Reuters) – Google will allow businesses to install automatically updated versions of its Chrome operating system on Windows devices, saving millions of PCs from landfills after Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 next year. It may prevent them from being thrown away, parent company Alphabet announced Wednesday.

The company said ChromeOS Flex will continue to provide features such as regular security updates and data encryption, allowing users to continue using their Windows 10 systems.

Microsoft has announced that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025, and regular security updates, bug fixes, and technical support will no longer be provided. The company is asking customers to migrate to Windows 11 or consider other options.

However, Canalys Research reports that the end of support for Windows 10 could send around 240 million PCs to landfills, as demand for devices without security updates may be lower. It suggests that there is.

Still, many PCs running Windows 10 will likely continue to function for years after the OS ends support.

ChromeOS is less popular than other operating systems. According to data from research firm Statcounter, as of January 2024, the global desktop OS market share was 1.8%, far behind Windows' share of about 73%.

ChromeOS has struggled with wide adaptability due to its incompatibility with traditional Windows applications and productivity suites used by enterprises.

Google said ChromeOS will allow users to stream traditional Windows and productivity applications, making it easier to deliver them to devices by running them in data centers.

(Reporter Arsheeya Bajwa in Bangalore; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

