Agricultural innovations to revitalize rural economies: Tsugana Horticulture Director





HYDERABAD: Confederation of Indian Industry is hosting Agritech South 2024 and Agri Vision 2024, an exhibition and conference on agricultural technology and innovation, organized by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University from February 16 to 18, 2024. Hosting the 4th edition.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revansu Reddy and Deputy Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao were invited as the guests of honor. Government of Telangana is the organizing partner for the event.

Speaking about the importance of implementing technological innovations in agriculture and allied sectors, Mr. K. Ashok Reddy, Director, Telangana Horticulture Department, said that latest agricultural technology should be brought to farmers, otherwise agriculture cannot survive. He said that's one of the reasons. Migration of unemployed youth from villages to cities in search of work.

Many software engineers who came into contact with cutting-edge technology overseas have started farming after returning to India. They are leveraging agricultural best practices by introducing new technologies. This sends a positive message to educated and unemployed rural youth. If these young people can pick up on this hint and implement it, agritech will turn agriculture into a viable business and in turn boost the rural economy, he added. There will be 16 sessions and panel discussions with 65 experts from India, the US, Australia and other countries. Sectors covered at the exhibition and conference include agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, poultry farming, aquaculture, agribusiness management, and agritech startups. More than 30 agritech startups will be showcasing their solutions.

Dr. V. Praveen Rao, Chairman, CII Agritech South 2024 Steering Committee said: CII is working in a big way to promote Agritech. Ten agritech startups will present their product ideas and solutions in front of farmers. Target startups include 4th industrial technologies such as robotics, IoT, artificial intelligence, drones, and precision irrigation. CII provided a platform for startups working in these areas to showcase their products. Apart from these 10 startups, 25 companies that have validated use cases with field-implementable solutions will showcase their products at the AgriTech exhibition.

CII Telangana chairman C. Shekhar Reddy and CII members Anil Kumar Vepur and Shaikh Samiuddin were also present.

More than 100 exhibitors will be participating, including major agricultural companies such as Coromandel, ITC and TAFE. The three-day event is expected to attract 20,000 visitors from the farming community and other related industries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bizzbuzz.news/national/tech-innovation-in-agri-to-boost-rural-economy-tgana-horticulture-director-1291024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos