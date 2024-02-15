



Google Doodle celebrates Serbian National Day (also known as National Foundation Day or Sovereignty Day) on February 15th. This doodle depicting the Serbian flag extends its reach and visibility throughout the country.

history

Most of the area of ​​present-day Serbia was ruled by the Ottoman Empire, and the remaining area was ruled by the Habsburg dynasty of the Austro-Hungarian Empire in the 15th century. The first Serbian uprising took place on this day in 1804, paving the way for Serbian independence from the Ottoman Empire.

In 1813, after the Russo-Turkish War, the Serbs were conquered by the Ottoman Empire. After about two years of rebellion in 1815, Serbia was granted the status of a principality. On February 15, 1835, Serbia established the National Assembly and abolished feudalism and serfdom.

The country adopted its first constitution on this day in 1835, known as the “Sletenje Constitution” or “Candlemas Constitution.” Therefore, National Foundation Day is considered the day when a nation established democracy for the purpose of protecting human rights. However, the constitution was finally established in his 1867 year when the last Turkish troops left Serbia.

The holiday, February 15th, commemorates two historic events. On this day, the country celebrates these two events as government officials mark the day by holding solemn ceremonies and laying wreaths at monuments.

These wreaths honor those who fought for Serbian sovereignty, considering the anniversaries of two major events in Serbian history. In addition, these ceremonies are accompanied by speeches about each country's past, present, and future.

Winter is receding and this day marks the beginning of summer. According to folk tradition, bears wake up from hibernation on National Day, but return to their dens when they see their own shadows. This means winter will continue, and cloudy days mean good weather awaits.

Serbia has a population of approximately 7 million people, the majority of whom are Eastern Orthodox, followed by Catholics and Muslims. One of the largest exporters of raspberries, this country is the birthplace of at least 17 Roman emperors.

Published: February 15, 2024, 7:13 AM IST

