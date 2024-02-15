Paul Darrah joins Citadel to lead real estate operations after seven years at Google – Commercial Observer





Google (GOOGL)'s Paul Dollar is taking his talents to investment firm Citadel after nearly seven years as head of New York City real estate at tech giant Commercial Observer.

Darrah will become Citadel's chief workplace officer at the end of this month, managing the company's global real estate footprint, including 19 offices around the world, a Citadel spokesperson confirmed.

He's a great observer, Darcy Stacomb, an investment sales broker at CBRE who has worked on numerous deals with Mr. Dollar, told CO. I've always found him to be very good when looking at what he can do physically with his assets. Strategic.

Dara will take over the role previously held by Scott Hazzard, who is leaving Citadel in two years, according to his LinkedIn profile, who held about five real estate-related roles at Google from 2013 to 2018. Worked for a year.

In 2010, before Mr. Dallas was at Google, the company spent $1.77 billion to acquire 111 Eighth Avenue in the Meatpacking District. But in 2018, Dollar added to his legacy by helping Google buy Chelsea Market across the street for $2.4 billion.

The Real Deal reported that Dollar played a key role in Google's decision to acquire Chelsea Market. This increased his Google footprint in the neighborhood to approximately 4.1 million square feet.

Staycom, who recently started his own company, worked with Darla on the Chelsea market and on Google's parent company Alphabet's acquisition of 550 Washington Street for $1.97 billion.

He has a personality that unites a room and even when things get tense, he can get things back on track. He's a very funny guy, Stacomb said. He has a very wide range of knowledge, but he also has the ability to go deep on specific points.

But Google's real estate ambitions, led by Mr. Dollar, didn't end there. The search giant has set its sights on Hudson Square, leasing 1.3 million square feet in St. John's Terminal in 2019 to open another campus. Not content with just leasing space at 550 Washington Street, Google spent $2.1 billion on the property in 2021.

Prior to joining Google, he was head of real estate at Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates, senior vice president at Lehman Brothers from 2006 to 2008, global director of real estate at Bloomberg LP from 1997 to 2006, and Google's He served as a senior associate. According to his LinkedIn page, he worked for Brennan Beer Gorman Architects from 1985 to 1994.

Dollar, a Virginia Tech graduate, was featured on Commercial Observers' 2022 Power 100 list.

While at Bloomberg, Mr. Dollar helped the company build a 750,000-square-foot headquarters at 731 Lexington Avenue, and his team convinced Vornado Realty Trust to change its site plan from residential and hotel only. TRD reported.

A Citadel spokesperson did not provide details about Dallas' role, but Ken Griffin's hedge fund has a number of properties in development.

Since announcing it would move its headquarters from Chicago to Miami in 2022, Citadel has made significant investments in South Florida, including the acquisition of 1201 Brickell Bay Drive, a vacant waterfront property, for $363 million. There is.

The sale was considered one of the largest real estate transactions in Miami history. The parcel could be the site of an office tower that would serve as Citadel's headquarters, but it is unclear where construction would take place after Citadel splits with developer Sterling Bay in April 2023.

In August 2022, Citadel signed a five-year lease for 90,000 square feet of temporary office space at 830 Brickell.

Then, in 2022, Citadel signed a 585,000-square-foot master lease with Vornado Realty Trust at 350 Park Avenue in New York City and another master lease in Rudins adjacent to 40 East 52nd Street in Colorado. It is reported that major contracts including leases have been concluded. at that time.

Ultimately, Vornado and Rudin may lease 850,000 square feet at 39 East 51st Street, an office tower they are developing.

A Google spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

