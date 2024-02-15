Google and Environmental Defense Fund to track methane emissions from space





Enlarged/coloured, high resolution.

Google/EDF

When discussing climate change, the focus is generally on rapidly increasing carbon dioxide emissions. But levels of methane have risen dramatically as well, and methane is a much more potent greenhouse gas. And unlike carbon dioxide, it is not the end result of a valuable process. Most of the methane is emitted into the atmosphere as a result of waste lost during extraction and distribution.

Controlling these losses is one of the easiest ways to slow the greenhouse effect. However, tracking methane emissions often comes from many small, individual sources. To uncover all the leaks, the Environmental Defense Fund is working to put its own methane-monitoring satellite into orbit. The company announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Google to capture data from satellites, make it publicly available and link it to specific sources.

For MethaneSAT

Over 20 years, methane is 84 times more powerful than carbon dioxide when it comes to greenhouse effect. And most of the methane in the atmosphere eventually reacts with oxygen, producing water vapor and carbon dioxide. These are both greenhouse gases. These numbers are offset by the fact that the concentration of methane in the atmosphere is very low, currently less than 2 ppm (compared to more than 400 ppm for CO2). Still, levels have increased significantly since monitoring began.

The main source of excess methane is natural gas extraction and distribution. In the United States, the EPA has developed rules aimed at forcing companies with natural gas infrastructure to find and repair leaks. (Not surprisingly, Texas plans to sue to block this rule.) But the leaks have proven difficult to detect. The U.S. uses industry-wide estimates, which were found to be much lower than those based on monitoring a subset of facilities.

Globally, such detailed studies are not possible, nor do we have the kind of satellite-based instruments needed to focus on methane emissions. “We were very disappointed to find that the sensitivity of our system was quite low,” said one researcher involved in a global study. (The study identified sites that were “ultra emitters” despite sensitivity issues.)

To help identify the main sources of methane emissions, the Environmental Defense Fund, a US-based NGO, has spun off a project called MethaneSAT to monitor emissions from space. The project is supported by significant philanthropic donations and is in partnership with the New Zealand Space Agency. The Rocket Lab launch company will build a satellite control center in New Zealand, and SpaceX will deliver the 350kg satellite into orbit in a joint launch scheduled for early March.

Once in orbit, the hardware will track global emissions at a resolution of less than a square kilometer, using methane's infrared-absorbing properties that cause all the trouble.

Data handling

This would generate large amounts of data that countries may have difficulty interpreting. That's where Google's new partnership comes into play. Google will use the same AI capabilities it developed to map features like roads and sidewalks on satellite images, but will reuse them to identify oil and gas infrastructure. MethaneSAT's emissions data and infrastructure details will both be combined and made available through the company's Google Earth service.

Image above: Diagram of the area where oil/gas extraction is taking place. Left: Close-up of an individual excavation site. Right: Computer-generated color coding of hardware present in the field.

Google/EDF

The project builds on Google's previous work with the Environmental Defense Fund to install methane monitoring hardware on Street View vehicles.

Google's Yael Maguire said at a press conference that the oil and gas industry's infrastructure can change fairly quickly, so keeping it up to date is a challenge. One example of the challenge, although he did not use it as an example, was the rapid development of liquefied natural gas import infrastructure in Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, the key question is: Who will use this information? Extraction companies may use this to identify and remediate leaks, but are unlikely to do so in the absence of regulatory requirements. Governments could use this information to take regulatory action, but would likely require some independent scrutiny of the data before doing so. For now, all he would say is that EDF is in discussions with multiple parties about the possible use of the data.

One obvious user is the academic community, which is already using targeted satellite data to investigate the issue of methane emissions.

In any case, as all those involved in the project have emphasized, controlling methane is probably the easiest and quickest way to alleviate some of the impending warming. Countries could then meet their emissions targets without having to immediately turn to slower, more expensive options. So even if no one is committed to using this data at the moment, they may end up using it because doing something with it is better than doing nothing. there is.

