Nine key hurdles, accelerators and technology enablers in education to 2024 — THE Journal





the study

9 key education hurdles, accelerators, and technology enablers for 2024

The Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) released its annual list of the top hurdles, accelerators, and technology enablers impacting schools and districts this year. The “Advancing K-12 Innovation” report is based on research and discussions with his initiative's advisory board of more than 140 education and technology experts from around the world.

A key theme for 2024 is change, COSN said, adding: “This year's top topics have shifted more from 2023 to 2024 than in any of the project's previous five cycles, highlighting a turning point in education and “This underscores the need for a collaborative approach.” ”This year, he said, two new topics have gained importance. The top hurdle is “ensuring cyber security and safety online,'' and the top accelerator is “changing attitudes toward learning demonstrations.'' Additionally, long-standing trends such as “digital equity,” “social and emotional learning,” and “untethered broadband and connectivity” are no longer on the list.

This report identifies the top three hurdles, three accelerators, and three technology enablers for next year.

A hurdle is defined as “an obstacle that forces a school to slow down, gear up, and take a leap.” This year's main challenges are:

Attract and retain educators and IT professionals. Cybersecurity and safety online. Expanding innovation and overcoming inertia in the education system.

Accelerators are “real-world megatrends or catalysts that help motivate and increase the speed of innovation.” Top topics in this category include:

Changing attitudes towards demonstrating learning. Building the human capacity of leaders. and learner agency.

Technology enablers are “tools that help schools overcome hurdles and take advantage of accelerators. Here are the top technologies.”

Generative artificial intelligence. Analytics and adaptive technology. Rich digital ecosystem.

The report also includes a number of recommendations from advisory members on how to advance K-12 innovation in 2024. Highlights include:

“Keep the end goal in mind. Technology is a means to an end, not an end.” Keith Krueger, CoSN “Students, all students, need to be proactive in driving innovation in K-12. , we must always be the 'why' of what we do. The innovations mentioned in this document, especially Gen AI, will foster collaboration, work, level the playing field and provide opportunities. Phil Hintz, Niles Township School District 219 “Innovation should never happen in a vacuum. Hear the voices of the stakeholders most affected by your decisions.” , needs, and perspectives.'' Michael Hamm, Learning Accelerator “Today, we have more innovation and tools than at any point in history. The capabilities and maturity of these tools far exceed the ability of education systems to adopt them all, which is why school system leaders must strengthen current educational goals and leverage these innovations to increase the learning potential of all students. We need to put policies, processes, and necessary resources in place to identify, evaluate, and integrate technology tools that allow us to maximize our impact on education.” Brad Rellinger, Northern Buckeye Education Council The time from idea to implementation for powerful innovations is rapidly shrinking. Technology advancements are accelerating, and old models of digital learning and technology integration have been outdated for some time. Our It's about building capacity and structures in the system that allow for rapid pivots as needed so that the current needs of all students are supported and future needs are met.” Teshon Christie, High School rhine public school

The full report provides detailed information on each key topic and is available for free download from the COSN site.

About the author

Rhea Kelly is Editor-in-Chief of Campus Technology, THE Journal, and Spaces4Learning. You can contact her at: [email protected].

