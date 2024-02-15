Google 404 errors and Search Console validation fixes





Google's John Mueller answered an interesting question about what actually happens after clicking the “Verify fixes” link in Search Console if the 404 status is still present. John Mueller explained what is happening with the “Verify Fixes” feature.

What are the causes and solutions for the 404 status code?

When a browser requests a web page, the server provides a response and a code related to the status of the request. If the web page request is successful, the server responds with a status code of 200 (OK). If a request fails because the requested web page does not exist at the requested URL address, the server responds with her 404 (Not Found) status code.

How does Google Search Console (GSC) handle validation for fixed 404 errors?

Dixon Jones, CEO of Inlinks, asked what it means to validate a 404 error response in Search Console if the 404 error is still present.

He tweeted his question:

Hi @JohnMu – Stupid question… If a 404 means the page doesn't exist (and shouldn't exist), what does GSC do when it tries to “verify fix”?

It's still a 404… So what takes it off the 404 list? Should I remove the link to that page? Or should I start making 301s? I don't think so… ”

Google's John Mueller explained the purpose of 404 Search Console verification:

“Especially if you accidentally 404ed something and fixed it. There's no need to fix a 404 if you want to be a 404. Also, this is about your tracking (“I fixed this. Please let me know if you find out.”

It's not uncommon for publishers to accidentally delete web pages or cause them to disappear due to technical issues. As a convenience to publishers (and search users), Google continues to remember the location of lost web pages so that they can start appearing in search results again when the page returns. John Mueller says: Found something and fixed it. ”

What causes a 404 status code and how should you interpret it?

A 404 response is called an error because the web page requested by the URL doesn't exist and the request is in error, not because Google has to find and fix the error on the web page. .

RFC-Editor.org lists the official Internet standards for HTML, but the official description of the 404 status code doesn't even mention the word error.

This is the official standard for 404 status codes.

15.5.5. 404 Not Found The 404 (Not Found) status code indicates that the origin server cannot find a current representation of the target resource, or does not want to advertise its existence.

The 404 status code does not indicate whether this lack of representation is temporary or permanent. Status code 410 (Gone) is preferred over 404 if the origin server knows, perhaps through some configurable means, that the state is likely to be persistent. ”

Technically, if the 404 status is permanent and you know the web page will never come back, the correct response is to display a 410 status code.

However, Google treats 404 and 410 response codes almost equally. A 410 response will remove your webpage from Google's search index a little faster. But the end result is the same.

Need to fix all 404 errors, even those from external links?

Jeannie Hill intervened in the discussion to ask about inbound links to incorrect URLs from other sites.

She tweeted:

“Most unwanted 404s are derived from external sources that don't get the incoming URL correctly. Researchgate too. Usually there's a delay or no response when you try to communicate. Is it worth pursuing?”

John Mueller responded:

“Probably not. (Also, 'verify fixes' checks the URL on your site, not the URL you link to, so it doesn't apply there anyway.”

Jeannie followed up.

“@JohnMu, thank you for your reply.

While 'Verify Fixes' can help resolve internal linking issues, it can help identify these incoming 404s.

I've resolved some incoming 404s that I think are more important. However, the value received for the effort is questionable. ”

John commented on the value of spending time to fix inbound links:

“Focus on traffic, not SEO-Juice. Are too many people trying to visit you but getting lost? If possible, that seems like something worth fixing.”

The role of Fix Validation in managing internal and external 404 errors

John Mueller revealed that the 404 Search Console report is Google's way of telling you that it has found a missing page. It's up to the publisher to decide what to do about them.

Regarding external links to non-existent URLs, Muller suggests that fixing them is not worth pursuing, but most SEOs disagree if the link is from a legitimate website. I think. It makes sense to fix these inbound links by creating a 301 redirect from the malformed URL to the correct URL.

