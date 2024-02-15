Quick RFID checkout allows Blackhawks and Islanders fans to return to their seats quickly





Dan Feinberg and Robert Marsala have seen major changes in the retail industry throughout their careers. The former has spent his 25 years in the industry, the last three of which he served as the Blackhawks' director of retail operations. Feinberg has been with the team for 25 years, the last three as the Blackhawks' director of retail, while Marsala started as an intern with the Islanders 14 seasons ago and currently serves as senior director and director of retail operations for the Blackhawks. In charge of the retail department.

Prices have changed, as well as sellers, fashion and other factors, they said. And customers expect speed. “We want to get people back in their seats as quickly as possible,” Marsala told SBJ.

Now, both organizations are relying on a new way to do that with the help of Retailcloud. The POS platform uses RFID to provide fans with a quick checkout experience. The company also uses it to speed up tedious processes. [more on that later] To save time.

The United Center, home of the Blackhawks and Bulls, is in its third season working with Retailcloud and its first with RFID. Retailcloud and his EXO for POS hardware will be integrated, and six RFID checkout stations will be dotted around the venue (Retailcloud can also work with other systems). Fans can walk up and place all items in the trash can next to the corresponding touch screen. The system recognizes individual products via RFID (a small chip embedded in the product's physical tag) and builds the appropriate cart for users to quickly and cashlessly self-checkout. .

Feinberg said the benefits of RFID are evident throughout the Blackhawks' retail operations. “It’s great for us in terms of not only improving the fan experience, but also improving the data and efficiency of our internal inventory management,” he said.

Last season, the team's transaction time at traditional walk-up sales locations was about 1 minute and 30 seconds, said Blackhawks director of technology Bo Osacki. These RFID checkouts are experiencing 45 second transactions during peak gaming hours. “It worked out really, really well for us,” Osacki said.

The Islanders installed this technology when UBS Arena opened in 2021. The venue is cashless, so RFID checkout is a natural fit. The Islanders became the first professional team to implement his RFID in both the front and back of the store. The Islanders have one of his nearly 6,000-square-foot team stores, equipped with five RFID kiosks and two traditional POS machines. He said faster transactions consistently led to higher sales.

“There's always a line of people outside the door waiting to get in,” Marsala said. “The RFID technology we have will allow us to move these people in and out of the store and get them back to their seats efficiently and quickly so they can enjoy their food and games.”

Retailcloud's back-of-house RFID integration saves your team tons of time

Retailcloud was founded in 2008 as a small business solution, supporting major events like the Super Bowl and the US Open tennis tournament, before refocusing on POS platforms and technology around 2019. When the pandemic required unprecedented creativity regarding large gatherings, Retailcloud CTO Rupak Anto said the company was in a position to help. Retailcloud currently supports clients with team connections across major men's and women's professional leagues: NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, NWSL, WNBA, and MLB. Its services range from simply providing his POS system to numerous products and integrations.

Ryan Colaco, the company's chief product officer, told SBJ that Retailcloud has more than 50 engineers working on features such as frictionless checkout, in-seat ordering, a fan loyalty program (called FanVista), and more. , said it is working on products that touch multiple points of the customer experience. . Retailcloud's platform houses all the data from multiple touchpoints of the fan experience. Anto also shared that the company is willing to work with any provider to provide datasets under one roof.

Colaco said RFID is an especially exciting integration because it can have a huge impact across sports organizations, especially in product uptake, which is typically time-consuming. “We want to focus on front-of-the-house RFID, but we also have a big focus on supporting behind-the-house operations,” Colaco told SBJ.

Mr Ant added: “What really saves these venues is money on the back of the house.”

Anto says that RFID-enabled inventory processes (performed through Retailcloud's platform in this back-of-house use case) can reduce the counting process from multi-day events to hours. I said that there is. In a call with me, Retailcloud shared a video of a behind-the-scenes worker scanning a huge amount of products with a scanner on his mobile computer. Within seconds, RFID technology counted his 74 items. When that inventory spans hundreds or even thousands of items, RFID becomes critical to speeding up the process from warehouse to store to satisfied customers. Osacki said the technology was intuitive for United Center employees and a plus for the Blackhawks.

When it comes to the sports industry, very few teams have implemented RFID for inventory management. Of Retailcloud's approximately 40 sports clients, the Blackhawks and Islanders are among the six pro teams using Retailcloud's RFID, along with the Bulls, Heat, 76ers, and Flyers (both teams share the Wells Fargo Center). Two of the teams.

According to Kiran Shastri, Retailcloud Account Manager/Sports and Entertainment, another big enhancement is that some major merchandise distributors, such as Nike and Adidas, are now adding source tags to their items. If these are not included, your organization will need to tag the products themselves. “As regular retail space is gaining traction; [with RFID]which is now moving into the sports sector,” Shastri said.

Anto also shared that Retailcloud is comparable to traditional POS system pricing, although it is difficult to provide a pricing range for this technology because multiple products can be used in conjunction.

Anto said Crypto.com Arena is also a client. Colaco revealed that while testing the technology, employees held up RFID readers outside the store and collectively counted 3,600 items in about four seconds. Workers then manually counted the items and found 3,604. “They were really impressed with it,” Colaco elaborated. “They strongly believe in it.”

United Center uses Retailcloud's RFID technology to speed up customer checkout

