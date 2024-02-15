Expert insight: Video game industry faces job cuts despite rapid growth





The video game industry had a banner year in 2023, with critically acclaimed blockbuster titles selling millions of copies. But it was also a year of layoffs, with 10,500 game makers losing their jobs. In January alone, 5,900 layoffs were reported, and 2024 is likely to exceed last year's figure.

The gaming industry's endemic tenacity, exploitation, labor intensification, and growing unionization are colliding with government and lobbyist reports of economic prosperity and job growth.

The industry contributed $5.5 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021, an increase of 23% from 2019. Global gaming revenue is predicted to increase from US$227 billion in 2023 to US$312 billion in 2027.

Why are there so many layoffs when the industry is booming? Who benefits? Who stands to lose? And what can we do about it?

layoff cycle

This is happening because long-standing structural issues related to labor supply and demand are causing repeated cycles of layoffs. Very large teams spend years and hundreds of millions of dollars making a single game. Historically, studios would hire more employees during peak production times and hand out pink slips after launch because they couldn't sustain the expense of idle workers. Significant commercial failures escalate these layoffs.

Additionally, the workforce is increasing. The past 15 years have seen a proliferation of post-secondary gaming programs. Thousands of graduates with expertise in game design, programming, art, film, and music enter the workforce every year with little hope of landing a job in their chosen profession. These labor supply and demand issues are colliding with inflation and widespread layoffs in the tech industry.

The question of who benefits from firing shareholders is easy to answer. Many large-scale layoffs occur as a result of corporate acquisitions. Some companies explicitly cite increasing profit margins as a driver.

It remains to be seen whether the short-term gains will have long-term ripple effects. Attrition often results in the cancellation of planned or ongoing game projects, leaving some of the remaining teams looking significantly understaffed. Activision Blizzards' esports division reportedly had only 12 full-time staff members left after the latest round of layoffs.

Who is affected is disproportionately young and marginalized workers. Even if the layoffs target senior talent, the influx of experienced developers into the job market will push younger talent away from accessing entry-level roles. The 2021 Developer Satisfaction Survey showed that sexual minorities and racialized people are the most likely to be in precarious positions. A wave of layoffs will only exacerbate their marginalization.

unions can help

Can unions protect gaming industry workers from layoffs? The calls for unionization have been reinforced by reports that unionized workers are better off. Certainly, unions can help.

First, when a certification campaign is active, it becomes more difficult for employers to change working conditions or fire employees due to the risk of unfair labor practice charges.

Second, unions that engage in active collective bargaining can eliminate, reduce, or delay the effects of known or anticipated layoffs. They may be able to use the threat of a strike to negotiate the extent of retrenchments, or to negotiate less harmful alternatives such as job sharing, reduced working hours, or wage freezes. Bargaining workers are also protected by status quo requirements regarding working conditions.

Third, unions can negotiate specific protective language in collective agreements. This ranges from prevention to mitigation and includes prohibitions on redundancy clauses, retraining and redeployment obligations, mandatory financial transparency, and necessary negotiation of the nature, extent and consequences of corporate restructuring. Masu.

However, even workers who are members of a union can be fired. In many cases, the best unions can do is reduce the impact through bargaining terms such as longer notice periods, severance pay, recall procedures, and additional unemployment benefits. After all, unions can only protect what they bargain for in collective agreements, and employers strongly resist constraints on operational flexibility.

Holding company responsibilities

Another solution is to demand greater accountability from gaming companies that benefit from public funds. It's no secret that in countries like the United States, Canada, Ireland, and Australia, gaming labor costs are heavily subsidized through government tax credits.

The Financial Services Union, which represents game developers in Ireland, recently called on the government to require employers to sign a statement stating they will provide quality jobs before receiving tax credits. Cyclical hiring and layoffs obscure employment statistics and reduce accountability. Governments should be concerned with whether subsidies are creating sustainable jobs.

Moreover, the supply of surplus labor after the secondary creates a huge and dedicated reserve labor force. This discourages employers from investing in their employees. Universities need to carefully consider the role they play and the promises they make to students.

Given the current employment situation, claims that students are being prepared for high-paying and exciting careers seem questionable. These claims are questionable given that few gaming programs systematically track the career trajectories of their graduates. What specific jobs are you preparing your graduates for?

This is what we and our colleagues are tracking in our longitudinal employment study, “The First Three Years.” Her Johanna Weststar, one of the co-authors of this article, spoke about her initial findings on diversity and its impact on career longevity at the 2023 Game Developers Conference.

While some may think layoffs are a given as part of mergers, acquisitions, and other consolidation efforts, layoffs and exploitation are nothing new in the gaming industry. After all, they are symptoms of a financialized industry focused on short-term profits for owners and shareholders.

Unions, worker and consumer activism, and the promise of greater taxpayer accountability and higher education are key components of any solution. So are efforts to envision alternative ways to build more sustainable industries. Addressing this broken system ultimately requires asking who benefits from layoffs in a fast-growing industry and systematically eliminating those benefits.

Kenzie Gordon, PhD candidate in Digital Humanities and Media Studies, University of Alberta. Jennifer R. Whitson, Associate Professor of Sociology and Law, University of Waterloo.Johanna Weststar, Associate Professor of Labor and Employment Relations, DAN School of Management and Organizational Studies, Western University, and Sean Gouglas, Professor of Digital Humanities, University of Alberta

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Expert Insight reflects the perspectives and scholarly interests of Western faculty and does not represent official university policy on the issues addressed.

