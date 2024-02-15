Deep tech investment is down, but probably not as much as you think





The venture market fell 38% last year as investors continued to hold back on raising capital as capital soared and liquidity options dried up.

In such an environment, most people would think that the technology sector most affected by a recession would be deep technology, casually defined as cutting-edge scientific innovations that can create entirely new industries. Cash-intensive research and long lead times to bring products to market typically make them unattractive to investors in down markets where cash is at a premium.

However, after seeing a significant slowdown through the first half of 2022, some key sectors of deep tech, also known as frontier and hard tech, showed resilience, albeit still in the downturn.

Combined funding for quantum computing, space travel, and robotics was down 24% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to data from Crunchbase. In fact, given the current state of the venture market, funding amounts have been relatively stable over the past few quarters.

The largest rounds in these areas include Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors' $787 million investment in Seoul-based self-driving mobility company 42dot. New York-based AI and quantum computing startup StudiosouthAQ raises his $500 million. Axiom Space, a Houston-based commercial space station operator, raised $350 million.

Sean O'Sullivan, managing general partner and founder of SOSV, an early stage venture capital firm focused on human and planetary health, said he is seeing a slowdown. It feels like a difficult time, but big things are quietly happening.

money is still coming in

Investors in this broad sector, which includes several sectors such as biotechnology, manufacturing, and climate change technology, are confident that although there will undoubtedly be a slowdown in investment, the scope of deep tech is broad and the issues that deep tech is focused on. There is agreement on the importance of Solve has kept the money flowing.

Adam Sharkawy, founder and partner at Boston-based deep tech investment firm Material Impact, focuses on several areas of deep tech, including materials manufacturing and water-food compatibility. , said that hard tech has become more attractive to many founders and investors since the coronavirus pandemic came to light. It highlights some of the vulnerabilities facing humanity.

Sharkawi said people wanted to start working in deep technology. It actually peaked in 2021, but by 2022 we saw a correction.

This correction has created a story of two deep technology sectors, Sharkawi said, one that is still exploring value economics and one where true innovation and market fit are being found. It added.

Sharkawy said that because of the froth of 2021, there are definitely areas where there is an overabundance of funding, such as certain areas of AI and quantum computing, which are struggling to find the commercialization side of their business. Stated.

Meanwhile, there is renewed focus on sustainability and clean technology as companies become more focused on their footprint. There is a growing interest in sustainable consumer goods, energy and manufacturing technologies, as well as a range of clean recovery technologies for carbon as well as other gases such as hydrogen and ammonia.

AI and deep technology

Of course, one of the segments that is always relevant to deep tech ventures is the one segment that dominates technology as a whole: artificial intelligence.

While AI is being leveraged in ways other than deep tech, such as customer service chatbots, some investors are looking to apply AI to hard tech spaces for the next generation of innovation in these industries. .

Tara Stokes, principal at Point72 Ventures, said one of the more interesting aspects of deep tech today is that companies are collecting their own proprietary datasets to drive AI in specific areas. said.

One example, she said, is Netradyne, a Point72 Ventures portfolio company that seeks to leverage computer vision and data analytics to improve vehicle safety.

We're in a data transition, says Stokes. Currently, we are looking for more rigorous and hard-to-find data.

As investment in AI explodes, finding new and unique data to make AI more efficient and useful remains expensive, especially in areas related to deep technology.

Stokes said the investment amount increased because both computing and human resources became more expensive. However, some technologies take time to market and commercialize.

Not just VCs

In fact, the same applies to other areas of deep tech. Investors want to see real-world applications, and those applications are becoming more urgent, such as in climate change technologies.

Mr O'Sullivan said there was excitement about climate change technology and that there was a lot of short-term promise for the field.

In many deep tech sectors, the short-term prospects of acquiring customers, generating revenue, and adapting to the market can be difficult. For example, quantum computing technology has been researched for decades but is not yet commercially available any time soon.

O'Sullivan said the key to investing in deep technology is having a balanced portfolio that includes short-term investments and investments that are several years away.

Another development supporting the development of deep technology is the increased interest from companies and their VC departments.

Companies are proving to be very aggressive, he said. I think companies are coming to the realization that it's better to buy than to build.

While increased corporate investment is clearly nothing new, CVCs have exploded over the past two decades. Big biotech companies have always invested in their respective industries, but they are now making deep investments, especially to enter climate change technologies, as many companies are forced to reduce their footprint and find new energy sources. More and more companies are turning to different areas of technology.

O'Sullivan said Houston-based U.S. oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleums acquired deep-climate technology startup Carbon Engineering in a huge $1.1 billion deal last August to help develop carbon capture sites. He pointed to the acquisition as a good example of growing corporate interest in the region.

Officials say funding may be declining in the sector, but that may not be a bad thing. Due to the high level of science and engineering, deep tech can be difficult not only to invest in but also to understand in general. That's probably why many of those who came to the field during the high-spending years of 2021 left it and returned to other areas of SaaS and enterprise software.

In this day and age, everyone wants to be in their own happy, safe place, O'Sullivan said with a laugh. Specialization is difficult. There's a reason why experts do what they do.

Illustration: Dom Guzman

