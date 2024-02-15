AI chatbots enable the most disruptive automated experience in online shopper purchasing behavior — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





AI-powered chatbots and conversational commerce tools such as voice and virtual assistants are seen as the most disruptive artificial intelligence (AI) applications for UK shoppers, creating friction in the online shopping experience.

A study by Intellias of over 1,000 UK shoppers found that AI chatbots are the most likely cause of friction when purchasing online. 25% agree that the area where AI will disrupt the shopping experience the most is chatbots, followed by automated virtual assistants (23%) and voice assistants (18%).

Meanwhile, an additional 23% say interacting with an AI chatbot is the stage in the online purchasing process when they are most likely to abandon a purchase, rising to 29% for Baby Boomers and 26% for Gen Xers. did.

The Customer Service Institute (ICS) recently found that while retailers such as Ocado, John Lewis, Costco and Holland & Barrett were in the top 10 UK companies for customer service, their overall customer service satisfaction rating was an 8. It was revealed that it was going down. -lowest year.

ICS reports have fallen to levels last seen in 2015, with complaints of dysfunctional chatbots unable to effectively resolve queries and poor technology applications are significant sources of friction , suggesting that while technology and AI applications improve, the human element needs to be maintained. customer experience.

49% of shoppers surveyed by Intellias said they wouldn't mind if a retailer used AI during the purchasing process, as long as it wasn't clunky. In comparison, 69% are open to retailers using AI to automate repetitive or monotonous tasks, but do not want AI to replace human interaction.

What's more, no matter how good technology gets in the future, 74% agree that retail will always need experiences that blend both automation and human interaction enabled by AI. did.

Alexander Goncharuk, vice president of global retail at Intellias, commented: There is little doubt that AI, and Gen AI in particular, has reached a tipping point, as the intersection of rapid consumer and enterprise adoption really surfaced last year.

While the hype is undeniable, AI must not become the go-to catchall for filling gaps in the shopping experience.

Each application of technology should be considered in the context of the entire value chain and deployed only if it can deliver value in a frictionless manner.

And that requires both aligning the technology stack in the right way to unlock value and considering the application of AI across the entire shopper journey, only to It can deliver business benefits to retailers while improving the experience.

