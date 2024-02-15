Google is mapping methane leaks around the world





A satellite measuring methane leaks from oil and gas companies is scheduled to orbit the Earth 15 times a day next month. Google plans to map the data for the entire world to see by the end of the year.

Google's partnership with the Environmental Defense Fund, which is scheduled to launch a satellite known as MethaneSAT in March, heralds a new era of global climate responsibility. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that is estimated to be responsible for nearly one-third of human-induced global warming. Scientists say methane has 80 times more warming power than carbon dioxide over a 10-year period, so cutting emissions is one of the quickest ways to slow the climate crisis.

“Globally, 2023 was the hottest year on record,” Steve Hamberg, EDF's chief scientist and Methane SAT project leader, told reporters. “The need to protect the climate has never been more urgent, and reducing methane emissions from fossil fuel operations and agriculture is the fastest way to slow warming right now.”

Agriculture, especially cow burps, is largely responsible for the methane problem. The International Energy Agency said agriculture is the largest source of emissions from human activities, with the energy sector a close second. Oil, gas and coal operations are thought to account for 40% of the world's methane emissions due to human activities. The IEA said reducing methane leakage is cost-effective and a focus on the energy sector should be a priority. Leaking gas can be recovered and sold, and the technology for doing so is relatively inexpensive.

But tracking methane in near real time has been difficult. MethaneSAT is one of a new generation of satellites designed to pinpoint the sources of gas almost anywhere in the world, allowing Google to analyze vast amounts of data and map oil and gas infrastructure. It has the computational and AI capabilities to transform

Historically, measuring methane leaks has required expensive field surveys using airplanes or hand-held infrared cameras. This approach only provided a snapshot in time, and it took years for research to be published.

Yael Maguire, vice president and general manager of sustainability at Google Geo, which is responsible for platforms such as Google Maps and Street View, said mapping oil and gas operations was similarly difficult. The location of wellheads, industrial pumps, and storage tanks can change quickly, so maps must be updated regularly. Satellites can meet that demand.

Maguire said the same AI technology that Google uses to detect trees, crosswalks and intersections from satellite images will also be applied to oil and gas infrastructure. This map will be overlaid with data from MethaneSAT to reveal the types of machines most susceptible to leaks.

“We believe this information will be of great value to energy companies, researchers and the public sector in general in predicting and mitigating methane emissions in the most sensitive components,” Maguire said. Stated.

The yellow dots indicate the source, and the purple, orange, and yellow shading shows how widely the emissions were spread. Google's Global Methane Pledge

The satellite launch comes as countries and oil and gas companies aim to significantly reduce methane emissions by 2030 to combat the climate crisis.

At last year's United Nations Climate Change Summit in Dubai, companies representing 40% of the world's oil and gas production pledged to reduce methane leakage from their operations to near-zero within a decade. At least 155 countries have also signed the Global Methane Declaration, which calls for a 30% reduction in emissions. The pledge was originally launched in 2021, but methane emissions have continued to rise since then.

To change this trajectory, the United States and Europe last year issued regulations to crack down on methane emissions from fossil fuel infrastructure. The European Union's rules go a step further and cover oil and gas imports. Europe imports about 80% of its energy from the United States. By 2027, these imports will have to meet European methane emissions standards.

Japan and South Korea, which rely on energy imports, are also considering similar legislation, Hamburg said.

“This means methane is becoming more than just a regulatory issue, it's becoming a competitive challenge for the industry,” he said. “Achieving real results means that governments, civil society and industry need to understand how much methane is coming from, who is responsible for its emissions, and how quickly those emissions can occur. That means we need to know how things are changing over time. We need global data.”

Maguire said Google plans to make the data publicly available for free on Google Earth Engine later this year.

