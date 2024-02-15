UK-Ukraine partnership boosts drone technology innovation startups





When you're thinking about expanding your business, Ukraine may not immediately come to mind as a place to do business.

Today, the UK-Ukraine TechExchange was launched after several years of operating in stealth mode.

This private pro bono program is the first nonprofit startup support program of its kind focused on defense technology and agritech.

This program serves a dual purpose for both defense and agriculture startups.

We support Ukrainian companies that help the military expand business opportunities in the UK, helping them scale up, access international funding and build networks.

Similarly, UK-based companies developing drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), acoustic-based missile detection and other anti-drone technologies will now have access to live testing in the field of combat and agricultural applications. Become.

To find out more, we spoke to founder and principal Andriy Dovbenko.

Mr. Dovbenko is a Ukrainian-born, UK-based former lawyer who has invested heavily in agriculture and technology over his long career. Like many, he raised funds to provide the Ukrainian military with drones and anti-drone equipment.

And he sees some clear advantages for both Ukrainian and British startups and scale-ups on TechExchange.

“Defense technology is an immediate priority and agritech will be an important part of Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

That's why TechExchange continually searches for innovative startups that meet our criteria and provides them with direct access to investor capital. ”

Dovbenko believes that Ukraine has always had great engineering potential.

“But in many cases, Ukrainian startups are not ordinary startups.”

This has been especially true for the past two years. Many companies thrive on healthy venue flow, but lack the business acumen and behind-the-scenes infrastructure needed to expand their business internationally. ”

By working with the UK startup environment, we can establish an organizational structure and think about a future where, hopefully, the war ends.

Specifically, the program supports business infrastructure through mentoring, including marketing and investor pitch decks, access to potential new customers and business networks, and introductions to international investors.

Being based in the UK also provides security that only exists in some European companies. The production of dual-use drone technology also requires an export license, which includes the right to export the technology to Ukraine.

Dovbenko cites the example of Slovakia. Until the government planned to withdraw aid from Ukraine, it had great potential as a hub for Ukrainian companies.

“It's good not to interfere with sales, but you never know what will happen.”

As Dovubenko points out, a presence in the UK is a big incentive for potential investors.

“Ukraine is a very fashionable country, but not many people want to invest in companies from embargoed countries. So many startups want to locate in the UK to increase access. maybe.”

The first cohort includes:

Pilotechnika: A customized UAV company for Ukraine's specific military requirements. Skyeton: Ukraine-based manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems that provides precise aerial data for precise ground interventions. Zvook: A Ukrainian AI-powered acoustic sensor company used to detect drones, missiles, and other artillery. Transimpex: A Ukrainian demining startup that clears land affected by armed conflict.

Both of these startups have a dual purpose for Ukraine in the real world: their commercial success and innovation will help provide life-saving solutions to the warring nation and accelerate the reconstruction process. right.

The exchange also offers a great opportunity for British drone technology companies to test their technology in Ukraine. Ukraine is a country with a “much lower population density, more open space and more arable land, so regulations are much looser than in countries such as the United States.”

British companies can visit secure areas in Ukraine and send their drone technology for field trials in real war situations.

“You just provide the product and all the instructions and you get feedback and records.”

As part of this effort, companies can donate their technology to war efforts or purchase their technology for donation.

To participate in the TechExchange program, companies must be developing defense or agricultural technology, have received at least Pre-Seed funding, be based in the UK or Ukraine, and have impactful innovations that save lives. It is necessary that it is provided. To apply or learn more about TechExchange, visit https://techexchange.network/.

Lead image: Skyton. Photo: No credit.

