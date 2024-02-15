How Google is meeting and exceeding its DEI goals





By Omose Ighodaro Special Feature Correspondent

Klawe Rzeczy, Google's chief diversity officer, Melonie Parker speaks to the BBC about building a better workplace (Credit: Klawe Rzeczy)

Melonie Parker, Google's chief diversity officer, joins the BBC's Executive Lounge to talk about 'rehiring' top talent and building a company bigger than yourself.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are forward-looking investments for companies. Research consistently shows that embracing diversity makes companies more innovative and ultimately more profitable.

In recent decades, many global companies have launched new initiatives to improve their DEI efforts, bringing in new executives and increasing their recruitment of diverse candidates. But things changed in his 2022, when many tech companies made significant cuts and scaled back their DEI programs. Workers of color were often the first to be affected by layoffs.

Despite these changes, Google remains steadfast in its commitment to racial equity, including increasing the number of underrepresented leadership groups by 30% by 2025 and increasing recruitment, retention, and , and addressing issues of representation in promotions, Melonie Parker said.

Parker has been a Googler since 2017 and currently serves as the company's chief diversity officer. Her nearly 30 years of expertise in HR, talent acquisition, and DEI puts her at the forefront of Google's efforts to attract and retain more talent from underrepresented groups. . Her leadership focuses on using data-driven research to support the company's initiatives.

In her first two years in office, Parker and her team increased the annual share of Black employment in the United States from 5.5% in 2019 to 9.4% in 2021. Similarly, U.S. Latino employers also increased from 6.6% to 9.0% during this period. . As a result, Google had the highest percentage of new Black and Latinx hires in the US in 2021. Additionally, women currently make up 32.6% of Google's global leadership, an increase of 5.9% from 2019.

“I'm really proud of how we've been able to grow our work here, particularly how we've deepened our DEI work after the killing of George Floyd,” Parker told the BBC. “We are taking a company-wide approach to our five-year racial equality goals, continually reviewing and reporting on milestones annually to ensure transparency both internally and externally. , our partners, users, creators, and employees are not only aware of the progress we're making, but they can also participate.”

Parker believes in building a workforce that reflects the diversity of our users and global community. She discusses her role as a leader, the challenges she faced, and offers an actionable plan for all leaders.

executive lounge

The BBC series features interviews with executives who are making innovative, data-driven decisions, shaping the future of their businesses and paving the way for other leaders to succeed. Read more about the conversation here.

What made you choose Google based on your background?

I had spent the majority of my career in aerospace and defense and wanted to take on a different set of challenges. What I was looking for when entering the technology industry was, “How can I use my experience to engage others?” I was able to do it successfully in aerospace and defense, but I wanted to do it in technology as well. Because we knew that the beginning of technology wasn't as inclusive as we wanted it to be. I was ready to do something bigger than myself.

The way I approach my life and career is not about me. It's about the greater “we” and who I serve. I grew up with a sense of service and purpose, and am firmly grounded in the personal values ​​and principles that my parents instilled in me.

My parents marched with Martin Luther King Jr. My mother was the first black bank teller in my hometown of High Point, North Carolina. Her brother and I are first-generation college graduates. And I'm now the first person in my family to work in an American company. I've been on my own in my career, and when I looked around, I didn't see many people like me. But despite this, I continue to be successful both in my career and in bringing others along. I use these experiences to help make technology more inclusive.

How have you contributed to increasing diversity hiring at Google?

In 2020, the team set a five-year goal and achieved 60% of that goal. This year I hope to reach his 80% milestone and close further gaps towards 2025. This includes a commitment to global racial equality.

There are many opportunities to progress. Approaches, practices, and programs must be continually evaluated to ensure they provide solutions to the challenges that arise from time to time. By using data to understand where the gaps are for parity, we can set goals and rally the company to ensure progress in those areas. Everything I've ever done and the work I've led has been completely data-driven and informed by data.

We also open source this data using BigQuery so that other leaders can use it to inform their own strategies. One thing I would say about Google is that we are both leaders and learners, and we do both transparently to ensure that we use what we learn to help others. is.

In doing so, I will continue to provide leadership and continue to advance as a company through leadership commitment from the CEO onwards.

Provided by Google: Google invests millions of dollars in recruiting efforts from HBCUs such as Stillman College in Alabama to address diversity gaps (Credit: Provided by Google)

In recent years, many global companies have announced significant cuts to their DEI teams. What do you think about prioritizing DEI?

There is a set of key questions that open up the mindset and encourage leaders to take a step back and think more broadly about what needs to happen to ensure the company's success. First, I would like to ask leaders, when you think about the talent within your company, do you view talent as an expense or as an asset?

If you think of people as an asset, what do you think your people need to ensure that your company is not only successful but also profitable? What conditions do you need to bring out your best self every day?

The secret to ensuring a successful business is having people who feel included and belong to the company.

I join conversations like this looking for common meaning. We all share the meaning that people should be treated fairly and get fair outcomes. That's something we can all agree on. Everyone has experienced feeling left out or treated unfairly. As leaders, we don't want anyone to feel that way. I leverage this shared meaning to help influence people about what actions they can take as leaders to ensure inclusive environments, products, and services.

My advice is for leaders to be aware of who is not included in their organization and ensure that their workforce reflects the talent available externally.

How can leaders better retain diverse talent?

Leaders need to re-hire their people every day and remind people why they are there. We achieve this by investing in the career development of our people and thoroughly examining our company's culture to ensure it's fair and supportive for everyone.

Research shows that in order for people to feel like they belong, they must feel supported, acknowledged, valued, and rewarded. So when people do something well, give them good feedback right away. I can't wait for my performance review. Conversely, feedback for improvement also needs to be timely so people understand what they need to do to be successful.

People don't always remember or realize how their roles personally contribute to the company's broader mission. A simple principle is that gratitude is important. Before finishing work each day, he should find at least one person to thank for something he has done. Send a quick email or text message to let them know.

If leaders can remember to rehire their talent every day, people will have a different experience.

What challenges have you faced as a DEI leader for a global company and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges for a global workforce is making our strategy truly global to the point where employees around the world see themselves reflected in our DEI strategy. To do this, I need an attitude of learning, so I am constantly reading books, researching, studying, and talking to people to learn more.

And since we are still building our presence in corporate America, this can also be difficult if I enter a space where there are few or no Black women. What I learned from this particular challenge is not to label myself. I don’t walk in the room as a Black woman. I enter as Melony. That's my own mental model and the story I'm telling myself is that I'm in that room and as well prepared as anyone else to add my expertise and experience. This means that it has been completed. And I think it's important to recognize this.

I also remember that even if I'm the only Black woman in that space, there are others who have been there before me and others who will be there after me. So seeing it invisibly in the room doesn't make me believe I'm the only one. We must remember our ancestors and harness their power. I think of my parents who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s and fought for me to be in a space like this.

Google in numbers

30%: Increase representation of Black, Latinx, and Native American Googlers in leadership in 2022, meeting our 2020 racial equity pledge $50 million (40 million): Addressing the tech diversity gap $30 million (24 million) investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States to support underrepresented and at-risk women founders in Africa, Europe, Brazil, and the United States offer

What do you want your legacy to be? How does your current role align with your larger purpose in life?

I'm a new GiGi, but as I think about my granddaughter's future and the legacy I want to leave for her and others, it's clear that a life of purpose and service is the foundation of my legacy. I truly believe that we are called to leave the world a better place than we found it. So my legacy will be that I have left the world a better place in some way.

My role as Chief Diversity Officer gives me the opportunity to be responsible for advancing our efforts to improve the Google community and serving other organizations through the mentorship we provide to them. This role allows me to create the legacy I want to leave for my granddaughter and the world.

How have your leadership style and career goals evolved as a global DEI leader?

Early in my career, I did a “code switch.” I checked part of my identity at the proverbial door so that I could adapt to my environment. As I grew older and more confident, I realized that I couldn't do that. I have to work to the best of my ability.

I don't do coding switches anymore. I honor every part of my identity that makes me who I am and affirms what makes me uniquely qualified to lead in diversity equity and inclusion at Google. I will not overlook or silence any part of myself.

I am committed to serving the role, our employees internally, and the community externally.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity

