Google's changes prompt marketers to test third-party cookie alternatives





Instead of waiting for a lifeline from Google, some marketers are taking matters into their own hands.

As the tech giants cut out 1 percent of third-party cookies in their Chrome browsers, they are testing alternatives to third-party cookies. These marketers understand that testing isn't perfect, but they see an opportunity to get a start. After all, if not now, as they claim, then when?

we were more interested in this [alternatives to third-party cookies] “We had more in the first half of this year than in all of 2023,” said Georgie Haig, product lead for identity at programmatic marketing agency MiQ.

The degree and type of interest varies depending on the region.

In Europe, for example, there are early signs that data partnerships are catching on with some marketers. These agreements are implemented within publisher-owned and operated environments, often through private marketplaces or direct data sharing relationships, in conjunction with first-party IDs. Jochen Schlosser, Chief Technology Officer at Adform, explained: We're seeing a growing push and appetite for first-party migration. [data]. His usage of our solution has doubled.

Part of this momentum is being driven by Adform's identity hub solution, ID Fusion. This software allows publishers to manage multiple identity solutions. When a publisher activates any ID, Adform sends that ID to a bid request, giving advertisers the flexibility to bid via a demand-side platform. Mr. Schlosser expanded on this point. We saw it activated in more than 20% of cases. [DSP] This was the setting last year, but we expect an even greater increase this year. ”

Nevertheless, it is important to recognize that the marketers behind these movements are still in the minority. Many more people are hesitant to try third-party cookie alternatives. This requires a shift from precision to prediction in targeting and measurement, which inherently involves some degree of uncertainty.

That doesn't mean those experimenting aren't completely comfortable. They recognize the challenges, but believe it's important to understand and address them rather than relying solely on Google's guidance.

Catherine Lautier, global head of media and brand communications at Danones, said the lower quality of data obtained from these cookies is not a huge loss.this [the loss of third-party cookies in Chrome] One of the main tenets of our business is understanding the power of retail media data and investing in first-party data and other types of third-party data.

For example, advertisers are working with agency Essence Wavemaker to blend geolocation and contextual data with their own first-party data to target ads. Lauthier said the results were not made public because it was still in the early stages. However, this is an approach that has impressed other advertisers based on their own testing.

Take British retailer Homebase as an example.

Rather than relying on Google's alternative cookies, Homebase uses integrated solutions from Havas Media Network. The tool captures audience demographics and cohorts based on media behavior, demographics, psychographics, and more from a growing compendium provided by partners like YouGov. The tool matches these attributes to individuals on the platform through artificial intelligence, bypassing the need for third-party cookies.

Lisa Tickle, head of marketing at Homebases, said initial testing with a gardening audience resulted in a 16% increase in cost-per-click (CPC) performance compared to business-as-usual (BAU) campaigns. We also ran a follow-up test with Converged targeting the kitchen audience and observed a 43% reduction in cost per lead (CPL) compared to BAU prospects. I did.

And the best part? We didn't even need our own data to achieve these results. Instead, Tickle said she and her team devised several audience groups that they thought would be interested in Homebase's gardening products and tested her campaign with each. Once the AI ​​learned which campaigns and audiences were performing best, it adjusted spending accordingly, optimizing until all ad spend was below the top-performing campaign. Havas said the tool can typically do this within 48 hours.

Privacy and consent are fundamental, and data modeling and the use of AI to fill in the gaps will be key, and perhaps one of the key breakthroughs, Tickle said. With this in mind, we invested in the Havas Medias Converged platform to future-proof our business and protect our media spend, while also delivering on our own channels such as email to create a complete omnibus service. We've enabled channel customer experience and customer journey delivery. Well, that's the purpose.

It's not hard to see why advertisers like Homebase are interested.

It could be argued that these tests promise a much more ethical way to run advertising campaigns, by offering a method of advertising that doesn't rely on tracking users through cookies or hashed emails. Only time will tell if this approach proves effective in reaching the widest possible audience and driving the most engaged advertising. In the meantime, Homebase is not leaving anything to chance and is already considering other alternatives to third-party cookies.

In fact, Tickle said he's already seeing very good match rates when using ID5 as an alternate ID. Like many of her colleagues, she knows that no alternative exists to replace these cookies. She also acknowledges that these alternative IDs are not entirely without problems, but rather have ethical concerns, technical limitations, ID fragmentation, and maintenance costs.

The plain truth is that there is no easy solution to the cookie conundrum. However, there is growing recognition that long-term solutions require abandoning outdated tracking methods and adopting new, privacy-compliant methods.

As Tickle explained, yes, we absolutely believe there is a role for alternative IDs, subject to consumer consent, of course. These can be managed in a privacy-secure manner, and we are already working with alternative universal ID providers such as ID5 on this.

The debate over whether marketers should use ID is controversial. But in any case, when using them, it is important to understand how they work.

For example, some advertising executives emphasize the importance of distinguishing between publisher-driven alternative IDs that actively send emails from logins and the use of on-page scripts that essentially collect data. Some people. The former is gaining interest among marketers for its potential privacy benefits.

