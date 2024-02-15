DOE grants $4 million to build local energy incubator





The Energy Innovation Clusters (EPIC) program, established by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support the commercialization of clean energy technologies, provides grants to incubators that support energy innovation and development across the United States . With climate change technology venture capital investment expected to fall by 30% in 2023, federal support will be essential for starting new companies to tackle climate change.

EPIC Awards is currently in its third round of grants and has refined its delivery model to maximize its impact. The recipient will go through her two stages of the contest and will be awarded a prize at each level. EPIC Round 3 will award $4 million to “the country's most innovative incubators supporting energy startups and entrepreneurs,” according to the EPIC website.

Winners of the second round of grants will be announced in late 2023. We connected with each award recipient to learn how they are accelerating clean energy innovation in their communities.

From reimagining manufacturing in Appalachia to transportation in Michigan, these centers support local communities and help employers and jobs face unique challenges as they transition to a more sustainable economy. We are supporting.

The Deployment Engine (Charleston, West Virginia) Launched by ADL Ventures, The Deployment Engine (TDE) is an Appalachian-based accelerator supporting the widespread adoption of innovative decarbonization technologies in the construction industry. Masu. TDE specializes in solutions that advance the field of 'industrialized construction', an approach to creating buildings using manufacturing techniques, which enables high decarbonization through the use of low-carbon building materials and improved operational energy efficiency. We invest in companies with potential. “With a focus on learning by doing, TDE will build customer (to investor) deal flow, bring startups into early customer base and expand Appalachia's industrialized construction ecosystem,” said Program Manager Alyssa Watson. We are focusing on revitalizing the

TDE's location in the Appalachian region plays a valuable role in “boosting the economy by fostering a new startup ecosystem centered around industrialized construction,” and is located in an area where older assets (factories, factories, Repurpose disused railways to create jobs and equip local residents with industrialized and affordable housing. said Colby Sawnson, resident director at ADL Ventures.

REACH (Fort Collins, Colorado) Based on Colorado's Front Range, REACH supports entrepreneurs in connecting food, energy, and water (FEW) systems.

REACH will use the EPIC grant to “help partner early-stage startups based in the FEW Nexus navigate the complexities of commercializing their technology,” said Jeff, Colorado State University Accelerator Program Managing Director. Muis said. “Communities in our region typically generate wastewater from energy and food production, which compete for limited freshwater resources.Energy is used to pump water for irrigation, treat wastewater, and generate three We need it to process and transport all of our products.”

Examples include “agricultural waste-to-energy systems that minimize water use and the simultaneous installation of dryland agriculture and solar photovoltaic (PV) infrastructure (agrivoltaics),” Muth said. Ta.

Ascend (Hadley, Mass., Detroit) Ascend by VentureWell is partnering with TechTown to support “hard tech startups addressing energy and mobility challenges,” said Christina Venturewell, VentureWell's vice president of ventures. Tamar said. The company is based in Michigan, which has been the center of the American auto industry for more than a century. Tamer said that by “engaging diverse communities through regional partnerships,” Ascend will enable the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, energy storage and charging, and promote safety and energy efficiency in transportation.

Ascends' six-week accelerator program is designed to “bridge the gap between customer discovery and investment readiness,” Tamer said.

LabStart (Golden, Colorado) LabStart is “a hybrid climate technology startup studio and incubator,” said Megan Holcomb, the organization's chief operating officer. An “equity-led program model” is needed to “enhance passionate talent and cutting-edge innovation from the earliest possible stages, before company formation or clean energy technology approval.” LabStart addresses the lack of diversity in clean energy entrepreneurship by helping startups navigate the complexities of commercializing technology born in the lab. They use EPIC Award funding to “give talented entrepreneurs from socially or economically disadvantaged backgrounds access to human-first capacity building, access to critical networks, access to public and private capital, and national laboratory licenses.” Holcomb said the company is using the company to provide “expertise and guidance on the topic.”

Holcomb said, “Demonstrating the success of underrepresented entrepreneurs in serious climate change technology innovation will help systematically underserved communities see the success of their peers with relatable life histories. We hope you will take a look and be inspired to get into climate entrepreneurship.”

