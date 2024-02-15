Google One will continue to add Nest Aware





Back in October, we saw the Home app teasing an “all-in-one subscription from Google” that includes Nest Aware and Google One. Today's new string provides more details about this upcoming addition.

About APK Insights: In this APK Insights post, we have decompiled the latest version of the application that Google has uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompiled these files (called APKs for Android apps), we saw various lines of code that hinted at future features. Please note that Google may or may not provide these features, and our interpretation of them may be incomplete. However, if it's near completion, be sure to be able to show what it will look like when shipped. Please keep that in mind as you read on.

Google Home 3.13 revealed that “Nest Aware is included with your Google One subscription.” Last year, we didn't know if Google would introduce a new subscription brand, but today's strings reveal it's part of Google One. This follows the release of Google One AI Premium for access to Gemini Advanced and Workspace (coming soon).

“Video history and intelligent alerts” are touted as key benefits. One possible interpretation of the following string is that Google One subscribers can get a Nest Aware plan with a base price of $8 per month or $80 per year. This tier provides 30 days of event-based video history.

%1$s is currently using a Nest Aware subscription included in their Google One plan. You can add more video history through Google One.

With 60 days of event history and up to 10 days of 24/7 video history, Nest Aware Plus may be an “add-on.” The current standalone cost is $15 per month ($150 per year).

%1$s is currently using a Nest Aware Plus subscription added to their Google One plan.

Meanwhile, the setup process may require you to contact support to cancel your existing subscription.

“Apply a Nest Aware subscription to your home. You're paying for a subscription that's not being used. Stick it to your home and start using it.”

Unused Nest Aware subscriptions from Google One apply to this home

We don't yet know which Google One plans will receive this benefit. AI Premium at $19.99 and above makes the most sense. The 2 TB $9.99 premium plan may be too low to add Nest Aware unless a price increase is planned. Nest Aware makes AI Premium even more valuable.

