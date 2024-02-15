



The TBAT Innovation Challenge launches its 2024 edition today in partnership with headline sponsor Shakespeare Martineau, with the top three entries receiving grants worth K50,000.

Entries are accepted from all innovative industries, and the previous two editions of the TBAT Innovation Challenge have highlighted just how much innovation is happening in the life sciences sector.

Med-Tech Innovation was delighted to take part in the second edition of the Challenge in 2023 and see so many exciting innovations presented to the assembled audience from pitches across the sector. Featuring aesthetic innovations and a grill powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

While the Challenge itself is open to all entries, the running of the 2024 Challenge marks the growth of the competition since it was first held in 2022, with this year's Grand Final taking place at the National Space Center in Leicester. The top 10 finalists will be determined. I was invited to pitch on the evening of October 9th.

Applications open on June 26th and close on August 18th. Before that, TBAT Innovation will hold four of his workshops:

Finance March 20th 13:00-16:30 Human Resources and Recruitment April 17th 13:00-16:30 Product Development and Protection (Sponsored by Forresters IP) May 22nd 13:00-16:30 Commercialization June 26th 13:00-16:30

Additionally, given the explosion of innovation in medical devices and life sciences, TBAT created its own medical category this year alongside the general innovation category. In addition to the overall winner, runners-up in the general innovation and medical technology categories will also be selected.

This follows two consecutive TBAT Innovation Challenge winners from the healthcare sector. The 2022 winner was PhenUtest, whose chief scientific officer spoke on the MedTalk podcast and on the night of the 2023 finals about how the challenge contributed to advances in urinary tract infection diagnosis.

PhenUtest combines biochemical assays with imaging technology and algorithms to generate results within 60 minutes. Includes disposable sample cartridges and tabletop instruments that may diagnose other infections and body fluids.

The 2023 winner was Septest with its TRISEP system designed and developed to be accessible in any healthcare setting in any region of the world. This confirms the diagnosis of sepsis and provides initial treatment options within minutes for confirmed sepsis cases. The winner was chosen based on the approval of the majority of the audience.

Septest is one of several healthcare innovations including Heartfelt Technologies, Xcience, Forge Genetics, and others.

You can learn more about Septest in an upcoming episode of the MedTalk podcast. For more information about the TBAT Innovation Challenge, please visit his website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-news/tbat-launches-2024-running-of-the-innovation-challenge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos